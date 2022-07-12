New Honda Compact SUV Spied Undisguised For First Time

If and when launched in India, the production model based on Honda SUV RS Concept could rival the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta

Honda had unveiled the new SUV RS Concept at the GIIAS 2021 in Indonesia last year. This upcoming SUV is speculated to be the next big addition in Honda’s SUV lineup after HR-V and BR-V. The new SUV RS is expected to be positioned below HR-V in the Japanese carmaker’s portfolio, however, it isn’t clear to which segment it will cater.

Some believe its compact dimensions make it a more worthy rival to Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet whereas some believe it is likely to compete against their elder siblings Creta and Seltos respectively. We believe in the latter theory, however, there is too much ambiguity to confirm the same.

New Honda Compact SUV – Exterior Design

In the coming days, Honda will officially reveal the new compact SUV. Ahead of that, here are the first undisguised spy shots. The new Honda SUV follows a more contemporary design language with a crossover-ish silhouette that looks quite sporty. It gets a hint of Coupe SUV appeal thanks to a tapering roofline and an angular tailgate design.

The sloping roofline is complemented by a prominent shoulder line with utilitarian roof rails, chunky body claddings on flared wheel arches and lower parts of the doors giving it a rugged appeal. The concept was wearing large 18-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black, while the production version is likely to get 17 inch alloys.

Front end of the new Honda Compact SUV gets LED wraparound headlamps which look very sleek and premium. The front grille gets neatly merged with the bumper which houses a wide air dam, a faux skid plate, and the vertical fog lamp enclosures. C-pillar of the concept complements its raked rear tailgate design. The rear end of the SUV flaunts slim LED tail lights which are horizontally oriented.

The concept had taillights that were connected to each other by a faux light bar. This is missing in the production version, as can be seen in the spy shot. The muscular rear bumper and large bash plate further authenticate its masculinity. Interior layout of the cabin hasn’t been revealed yet but it is expected to be a modern affair and boast a whole bunch of bells and whistles.

Honda Compact SUV Engine Specs

Honda hasn’t yet confirmed any powertrain options on this model. However, it could borrow the engine options from City which include a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine for the top-spec RS moniker. The former could also be available with Honda’s e:HEV mild hybrid technology.

Transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. While Honda has confirmed on working towards an India-specific SUV, it is likely that the one that will be launched in India is based on this new Honda SUV.

