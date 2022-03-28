New Honda Scooters Trademarked In India – Patent Leaks

Honda currently retails four scooters in India- Acitva 6G and Dio in the 110cc category and Activa 125 and Grazia in the 125cc category

Honda’s two wheeler business has suffered in recent months. Sales declined by more than 30% last month. Honda has plans to launch new scooters and motorcycles in India, to boost sales. They also have plans to launch electric scooters.

Honda has filed design patents for 3 new scooters in India, images of which have now leaked online. In the past, Honda had brought scooters with slightly unconventional looks like Cliq and Navi. However, both models failed miserably in the Indian market.

New Honda Scooter Design Patents

Hence, this time Honda has opted for a more conventional yet distinct design that fulfills the demands of a commuter scooter. The styling has been kept simple and by the looks of it, the scooter will be targeted at a mass section of buyers. It could be either a 110cc or 125cc offering since the design looks too sober for a power scooter of the 150cc category.

We already have spoken about the Honda X-ADV scooter, that has been patented in India. Apart from that, two more scooters have been patented. One of the patents was filed on 19th Feb 2021, other on 18th Oct 2021.

The patent images display an IC engine-powered scooter. The headlamp is mounted at the centre of the front apron whereas turn indicators are positioned on the front side panel. The floorboard looks flat and spacious thus indicating that it would be a practical offering.

It gets a single-piece saddle with a raised pillion seat and a flat tail section with a single-piece grab rail. The exhaust muffler is side-slung and flat whereas the tail lamp seems to be high mounted. Apart from under-seat storage, it appears that the scooter will also offer some storage in the front compartment with an open aperture.

Since one of these new Honda scooters is expected to be a budget offering, we don’t expect it to be loaded with all tech and gizmos. However, it is likely to cover all basic features including LED headlights, an under-seat charging point, a semi-digital instrument console and an integrated self-start and engine kill switch. Bluetooth connectivity is unlikely to be part of this package.

Expected Engine Specs

If introduced in the 110cc guise it will be powered by a 109.5cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which pushes out 7.6 bhp and 8.8 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a CVT gearbox and propels Honda Activa 6G and Dio. The other option is with a 125cc engine which kicks out 8.1 bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000rpm. This motor performs duties on Activa 125 and Grazia.

At the moment, there are no specific details regarding this patent filed by Honda. It isn’t yet confirmed if at all this model will reach production. However, this isn’t the only trademark filed by the company. Recently, it was reported that Honda has filed a trademark for CBR150R in India.