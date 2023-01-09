New Honda SUV Launch Soon – First Official Teaser Out

Honda is getting ready to launch two new SUVs in India – One will launch in sub 4m segment (Nexon, Brezza rival), other in compact SUV segment (Creta, Seltos rival)

Honda is developing two new SUVs for the Indian market. A sub-compact SUV replacing WR-V and an all new compact SUV. Both these SUVs are expected to be based on a modified version of Amaze’s platform. The sub-compact SUV is codenamed PF2 and the compact SUV is codenamed PF2S.

New Honda SUVs will get petrol and hybrid engine options which is expected to be one of their main USPs. PF2 will be launched in 2023 replacing the WR-V. It will compete against Nexon, Brezza, Sonet, Venue, Magnite, Kiger and XUV 300. However, the bigger PF2S will be launched in 2024 filling the place where the discontinued BR-V SUV used to be. It competes with Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun and Astor.

New Honda SUV Launch Teaser

Honda is known for its sedans in India and to some extent, hatchbacks too. But Honda has never been the top pick for Indians in SUV space. Honda seems to be filling its SUV void with two products targeting two of the most popular SUV segments, B-segment SUV and C-segment SUV. Main focus for SUVs is design and it is reported that the smaller PF2’s design is in final stages and engineering work is progressing well. Details about bigger PF2S is not available as of now.

Honda Car India says, “Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, kicks off the new year with a sneak peek at its upcoming All-New SUV. The company released the first teaser sketch of the All-New SUV, which will premiere during summer 2023.

The All-New Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. following extensive market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.”

Honda SUV Launch Plans

The smaller PF2 will launch first and will be offered with petrol options. Petrol motor is expected to be the same 1.2L naturally aspirated i-VTEC unit. It makes around 90 bhp and 110 Nm and is found on other Honda cars.

The bigger PF2S will launch later and is expected to come with both petrol and hybrid options. Both engines are likely to be similar to the one found on 5th gen City. The 1.5L naturally aspirated i-VTEC with VTC engine makes 120 bhp and 145 Nm. Honda might also offer a hybrid system similar to City Hybrid eHEV on the upcoming compact SUV.

In terms of features, both SUVs will get comfort and convenience features expected from their respective price brackets. Both will get a sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, TC, 360 degree camera and more. When launched, Honda will price both products accordingly. SUV segments in India have little to no Japanese offerings and Honda might just offer that with the upcoming SUVs.