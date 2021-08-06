New Honda U-GO Electric Scooter Debuts With 133 Kms Range

While Honda has no intentions of bringing the U-Go e-scooter to India anytime soon, it would make a very tempting buy considering all the benefits added

Honda’s future in electric mobility especially in the two-wheeler segment has been a point of discussion in recent months. While the auto giant has filed multiple patents for electric two-wheelers in India, none of them are confirmed to reach production levels eventually as of now.

On the other hand, in China, Honda has already marked its presence in the electric mobility space. Wuyang Honda, the Chinese arm of Honda Motor Company, has launched a new electric scooter named U-Go at a rather affordable starting price of CNY 7,499 (approx. INR 86,000) and is offered in two variants- regular and low-speed.

Simple Design

The latter is priced at CNY 7,999 (approx. INR 91,700). In terms of design, it does remind us a wee bit of Ather 450X but no, it isn’t a Chinese rip-off, especially with the scooter donning the brand name of Honda. The company has adopted a clean and minimalist design approach for this electric scooter. It flaunts a sleek LED headlight with triple beams on the front apron and an LED DRL strip encircling the main cluster.

The turn indicators are neatly integrated on the sides of the handlebar. The rear flaunts a slim LED taillight along with a single-piece pillion grab rail integrated onto the body. It gets a generously sized 350mm long floorboard. The blacked-out panels on the handlebar, floorboard, underbelly, tail section, rear suspension and rear mudguard add a hint of sporty contrast. The single-piece flat seat promises fairly simple riding ergonomics.

Features on offer

In terms of features, U-Go e-scooter gets a fairly spacious boot with an under-seat storage capacity of 26 litres. Other features include all-LED illumination, a utility glove box, an anti-theft alarm and a USB charging port.

More importantly, it gets an LCD instrument console that provides basic information like speed, range, battery status and riding mode. The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels.

Specifications

Coming to its specifications, U-Go is powered by a 48V 30Ah Lithium-ion removable battery pack which is coupled with a 1.2kW hub motor on the regular model. The low-speed variant gets a less powerful 800W motor. The powertrain returns a maximum range of 65km which can be doubled 130km by the addition of a second battery. However, the addition of the second battery comes at the cost of reduced under-seat storage.

The regular variant offers a top speed of 53kmph. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are handled by telescopic forks at front and dual shock absorbers at rear with preload adjustability. Braking hardware comprises a disc brake at front and a drum brake at rear. It gets a very accessible seat height of 740mm.