New Honda Ye Electric SUV Debuts – Launch By End 2024

While Honda has been late in the EV race, it aims to catch up with plans to launch around 30 new battery-powered models by 2030

For global markets, Honda is working on a new 0 (Zero) series of electric cars. These are expected to be launched in 2026. But Honda has entirely different plans for the Chinese market. It’s understandable, as China is the largest EV market in the world.

Honda Ye EV range unveiled in China

In Mandarin, ‘Ye’ means ‘shine brilliantly’. Honda’s new Ye EV range introduced in China has P7 and S7 SUVs and a GT Concept sedan. More models will be added to the Ye EV lineup in the coming years. The crossover SUVs are expected to go on sale in China by the end of 2024.

In comparison, the GT Concept previews a new EV sedan that is expected to be launched by the end of 2025. Honda’s new EVs for China will be manufactured and sold by the company’s local partners – Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda.

Honda P7 and S7 SUVs

Excluding the front fascia and rear profile, Honda P7 and S7 SUVs are almost identical. Some of the key highlights include sculpted bonnet, polygonal fenders, flush-type pop-out door handles, blacked-out pillars, side view cameras, raked rear windshield, shark fin antenna and roof mounted spoiler. Even the alloy wheels are the same for P7 and S7 crossover SUVs. Both SUVs get the new Honda logo at front, along with spaced out HONDA lettering at rear.

However, both SUVs have unique styling at front and rear. P7 has a relatively sober design for the front fascia. It has conventional C-shaped elements and similar styled tail lamps. On the other hand, Honda S7 has a quirkier profile. It gets distinctive X-shaped lighting at the front.

At the rear, S7 has H-shaped lighting profile. P7 and S7 have unique front and rear bumpers. The charging port is installed on the front fenders of both SUVs. Inside, Honda P7 and S7 share the same set of equipment. Some of the key highlights include a large touchscreen in portrait format, a digital instrument display and a flattened steering wheel.

The SUVs will have AI-based voice control systems. Another interesting feature is illuminated dashboard and door panels that will light up according to specific functions. While hardware specs have not been revealed, it is expected that Honda P7 and S7 will be available in both rear- and all-wheel drive formats.

Honda GT Concept

Specific features of GT Concept such as the X-shaped lighting at front are similar to that of S7. The same is true for the taillight graphics. Honda GT Concept has a sporty profile, with features such as deep fender air vents. Other exciting features include a split rear windscreen and Formula 1-style rear fog light. Inside, the Honda GT Concept has an opulent red and black colour theme. Users can expect a fully digital experience, with around 6 screens. It includes a unique touch-based gear selector.

For the Chinese market, Honda has plans to launch six Ye EV models by 2027. In addition, there will be the e:NP1 and e:NS1. These are China-spec versions of the e:N1. There are two more EVs in the works, but details are not available. It means that Honda will have a total of 10 EVs for China by 2027. Honda also has plans to become an EV-only brand in China by 2035.