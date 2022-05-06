New Honda ZRV Compact SUV Debuts – 1.5 L Turbo VTEC, 180 HP

Honda has revealed the new ZRV SUV – It is identical to the recently unveiled HRV for North American market

To keep up with the global demand for SUVs, automakers have been focusing more on this segment. Honda is one of them. In the recent months, Honda has launched multiple new SUVs across the globe, except for India. Here, they plan to launch a new SUV next year.

The latest SUV to be unveiled by Honda is the ZRV for the Chinese market. It is launched as a compact SUV, which will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta. In China, Creta is sold as ix25. Interestingly, last year it was reported that Honda’s compact SUV for India will be christened as ZRV.

New Honda ZRV Compact SUV

Chinese Honda ZR-V is identical to US-spec HRV, which was unveiled a few weeks back. It gets the same large octagonal front grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped LED DRLs doubling up as indicators, C-shaped inserts at the lower bumper and some more.

2023 Honda ZRV gets sleek, horizontally laid out LED tail-lights. It gets a dual exhaust setup, which was not seen on the US-spec HRV. Interiors of ZRV have not been revealed. But they are likely to be similar to that of HRV. It will get a large touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, steering mounted controls, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, leather seats, rear AC vents, etc.

Honda ZRV Specs

Though official engine specs have not been revealed, we can guess what sits under the hood. Honda ZRV revealed for China, has a ‘240 Turbo’ badging on the tailgate. This same badge is also used on the Integra, which is sold by GAC Honda in China.

Honda Integra is a liftback coupe that is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine mated to a CVT. This engine makes 180 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. This same advanced VTEC Turbo unit is likely to power the new Honda ZRV SUV – making it one of the most powerful compact SUVs in the Chinese market.

Currently, GAC Honda is only accepting registrations of interest and a formal launch of the Honda ZRV will take place by the end of this year. Apart from GAC, Honda also has a partnership with Dongfeng in China. There are rumours that Dongfeng Honda might launch a version of the ZRV, under a different name with some key visual differentiation.

Honda Compact SUV For India

Except for the pseudo crossover based on Jazz hatchback, Honda does not have any SUV to offer in India. This comes as a surprise, considering the meteoric rise in sales registered by the SUV segment over the past few years.

Honda had plans to launch HRV in India, to take on Creta and Seltos – but that got canned. Most likely because of pricing, as HRV is a lot more premium. It is reported that Honda is now working on an India-specific compact SUV. It is expected to launch next year, most likely with a petrol ICE and hybrid option.