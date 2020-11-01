New Honda ZRV Sub 4m UV Rendered – Brezza, Venue Rival

Honda ZR-V will be the spiritual successor to the current WR-V crossover

A couple of days back it was reported that Honda is developing a new subcompact SUV to rival the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and others. The upcoming UV is slated to be christened as ZR-V and will replace the current crossover WR-V from the Japanese manufacturer’s portfolio.

As we already know, the sub-4 metre compact UV segment in India is a highly competitive space as manufacturers have reaped in huge benefits from this segment. However, Honda hasn’t been able to cash in with its WR-V. Now a digitally rendered image of the upcoming ZR-V has come up which shows what the upcoming UV might look like.

Details of the rendered design

Unlike other design renders, this render is more realistic in appeal and the final production-spec is expected to be in line with this design. While the design has its fair share of unique elements, it has taken some cues from Vezel and CR-V. It gets a sleek looking front fascia different from its current counterparts which have adopted a bold and aggressive design.

The front LED headlight cluster with integrated DRLs and turn indicators are sleek and look similar to the ones present in the new-gen Honda City. It retains the solid swing ace design witnessed in the current crop of Honda cars such as City and Amaze. It gets a black honeycomb mesh grille and above it rests the Honda logo embossed on the horizontal chrome slat. The front bumper is embellished in chrome thus adding a nice dual-tone touch to it.

The rendering artist at KDesign AG has given a dual-tone treatment to the overall appearance of the car with blacked-out pillars and roof. It also gets black rubber cladding across the wheel arches and beneath the door panels. Dual-tone treatment can be further witnessed in the chrome door handles and door-side claddings while ORVMs are blacked-out.

The rear again sports contrasting touches with blacked-out spoiler and a chrome plate running between the two taillights just below the rear tinted windshield which gets red parallel lines. Dual-tone appearance is also visible on the rear bumper with silver and black finish. The tail lamps extend up to the rear pillars. Other notable highlights are dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels and grey coloured roof rails.

Expected Powertrains

As reported previously, the new ZRV is expected to be underpinned by the same platform as the one in Amaze. It is expected to carry forward the same sets of powertrains offered in Amaze and WR-V.

This means its engine options will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Speculations are also rife that Honda might bring a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol mill may be at a later stage.

New ZRV it is expected to be priced competitively, much lower than the current WR-V, at a range of Rs 6-11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to make its global debut in mid-2021 and will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon along with Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue.

