New HOP Electric Motorcycle Vs Rivals – Tork Kratos, Revolt, Oben Rorr

HOP OXO is the only electric motorcycle in this comparo that gets a rear hub motor while others get mid-mounted motors

HOP OXO electric motorcycle was recently launched for Rs. 1.25 lakh (excluding state subsidies). The quoted price is for standard OXO and OXO X is priced at Rs. 1.40 lakh (excluding state subsidies). In India, electric motorcycle segment is not as densely populated as electric scooters are.

We get why. Electric motorcycles can’t be marketed as unisex vehicles. It lacks a boot and footboard which is practical. But that said, there are a few electric motorcycles that OXO will have to compete with. They are Revolt RV400, Tork Kratos, Kratos R and lastly, we have the recently launched Oben Rorr. Let’s see how OXO and OXO X fare against these.

HOP OXO Vs Rivals

Starting with the way these bikes put down their power, there is no beating the Oben Rorr with its 13.4 bhp peak power. It is followed by Kratos R with 12 bhp, Kratos with 10 bhp, OXO X with 8.5 bhp, OXO with 7 bhp and lastly, we have RV400 with 6.7 bhp of peak power. When it comes to continuous power, Kratos R takes the cake with 6 bhp followed by Rorr and Kratos at 5.3 bhp.

Both OXO and OXO X get a hub motor mounted on their rear. Whereas, every other bike gets a mid-mounted motor. Because of their hub motor and the different way their torque is measured, HOP claims 200 Nm torque for OXO X and 185 Nm for OXO. Rorr has 62 Nm, RV400 has 50 Nm, Kratos R has 38 Nm and lastly, we have Kratos with 28 Nm.

In terms of battery capacity, Oben Rorr tops the chart again with a 4.4 kWh battery pack. Also unique to Rorr is a 3kW charger that is built into the motorcycle. With a 15A socket, it just takes 2 hours to top off. While others get chargers externally and take at least twice as much time. Top speed is highest with Kratos R at 105 km/h, followed by Rorr and Kratos at 100 km/h.

Claimed range is highest with Rorr at 200 km. But except for Tork products which promise a real-world range of 120 km, rest promise 150 km. In their sportiest setting, Rorr promises 100 km of real-world range followed by 80 km with RV400 while rest of the electric motorcycles claim 70 km.

Specs & Pricing

RV400 is the only one to get USD forks at front while the rest get telescopic units. Both of HOP’s products are the only ones to get twin shock absorbers at back while the rest get monoshock units. Every single bike in this comparo also gets disc brakes at both ends too. Ground clearance is very important for an EV and RV400 gets 215mm followed by Rorr at 200mm, both OXO get 180mm and both Kratos get 165mm.

When it comes to weight, RV400 takes the cake again with just 108kg, followed by Rorr weighing 130kg. The rest weigh 140kg each. With a price of just Rs. 99,999 (inclusive of state and central subsidies, Maharashtra), Rorr is the least expensive and is the most value-for-money product. It gets the fastest charging, largest battery, and highest peak power too.