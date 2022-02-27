New Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spied – Debut Likely By 2022 End

The all-new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 could feature a wide range of updates including design, underpinnings and engine

The curious case of Husqvarna is inexplicable, to say the least. While both offerings under the Swedish brand- Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 are quite likeable with a unique design and more than decent performance. But that unfortunately hasn’t translated to a sizable sales volume.

This could be mainly attributed to the timing of the company’s launch in India in early 2020 when the pandemic broke out. The company also hasn’t expanded its portfolio in these two years with still just two models under its belt. Hopefully, we see a change when the new-gen models are scheduled to come out.

All-new 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Spied

Speaking of the new-gen models, Husqvarna has already started developing the upcoming all-new models of the naked streetfighters. First spy shots of what is supposedly the new-gen Svartpilen 401 have been leaked on the internet. The test mule caught in cameras gives a clear look at a near-final version of the Svartpilen’s successor.

The prototype of the all-new Svartpilen 401 shown in the images appears quite distinct from that of KTM 390 Duke. Until now, both bikes, as well as Vitpilen 401, have shared the exact same underpinnings. Some key styling elements of the current Svartpilen 401 have been retained in the upcoming model. These include an oversized round LED headlight with an integrated circular LED DRL and chamfered flat edges on the fuel tank.

While in the current model, the tank flows straight into the seat, in the all-new model it gets a clear break ahead of the subframe. At rear, a conventional licence plate holder replaces the older swingarm-mounted unit.

The most striking change, however, is a new underbelly exhaust replacing the side-on upswept canister in the current Svartpilen. By the looks of it, design and padding of the split-style seats have also been updated.

Changes in Underpinnings

The all-new Svartpilen 401 is also geared up to undergo several changes underneath its skin as well. Husqvarna has employed a trellis frame with the new model but the design of the frame shown in the prototype is different from the current unit. It also gets a new braced swingarm that looks uncannily similar to the one seen in the E-Pilen concept prototype.

It also sports a new rear split subframe but its design is not as aggressive as that of its KTM counterpart. Front forks remain identical with upside-down forks sourced from WP Apex.

However, the rear features an off-set mono-shock mounted on a newly designed swing arm. Front brake assembly has been switched to the right side which suggests a change in braking hardware although it gets the same ByBre calliper.

Powertrain Update

Finally, coming to the engine department, the motor is visibly a single-cylinder unit but gets a new cover which creates a lot of mystery. Despite structural similarity, it appears to share no visible components with the current 373cc design. Exact capacity of this engine is still unknown but a similar prototype engine was previously spotted in the new-gen KTM Duke test mule.

Source