New Hyundai Alcazar 7 Seater Premium SUV Render – Tata Safari Rival

Hyundai Alcazar will be built on the same platform as Creta and will borrow a lot of styling elements from its sibling

Hyundai recently confirmed that it would indeed name the seven-seat version of its compact SUV Creta as Alcazar. Test mules of the upcoming SUV have been spotted testing on roads on multiple instances. Based on the recent sightings, KD Design AG has digitally imaged the upcoming Alcazar in its final production-spec model.

Since it is a three-row derivative of the five-seater Creta, it is expected to borrow a lot of design elements from its smaller sibling, especially at its front end. The designer here has adopted a similar approach for his rendering. Most of the elements on Creta’s front face have been carried forward to Alcazar’s design though it does get a few distinct elements in order to distinguish it from the former.

Exterior Design

For example, it gets a new mesh-like front grille as opposed to the horizontal multi-slatted grille in Creta. The grille is outlined by chrome elements although its interior remains all black. It gets a similar split headlight setup with a tri-beam projector LED headlamps and LED DRLs. As usual, fog lamps and turn indicators are integrated onto the lower part of the front bumper. It also gets a silver faux skid plate similar to the one offered in Creta.

Moving to its side profile, it receives chrome garnish on side claddings which are complemented by 17-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. There is also chrome garnishing along the window sills with silver roof rails.

The silhouette remains boxy although the roofline slopes down backward ever so slightly. Also, in comparison to Creta, Alcazar will be a lot longer with a longer wheelbase and extended rear overhang to offer more space inside the cabin for the third-row occupants.

The rear end of the digitally imagined Alcazar gets a totally different styling from its 5-seater counterpart with a revised LED taillight cluster and resembles the one offered in the South Korean automaker’s flagship SUV in international markets Palisade. On Creta, we get split LED taillights with a connected light bar across the boot lid. The rear bumper also looks slightly reprofiled. Overall, the rear end of Alcazar looks edgier than its five-seater sibling.

Expected Configurations, Powertrain Options

Recently, images of Alcazar’s cabin surfaced online which gave us an idea about the upcoming SUV’s interior details. We also got to know that it will be offered in both six and seven-seat configuration with the former being equipped with two captain chairs in the middle row. Mechanically, this SUV is expected to remain similar to its smaller sibling. It is expected to be offered with multiple engine options including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual (petrol and diesel), a 6-speed automatic (diesel) and a 7-speed DCT automatic (petrol). Alcazar is expected to make its global debut in April 2021 followed by a launch in India later this year. Upon its launch, it will compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500.

RENDER SOURCE