New Hyundai Creta Celebrates 1st Anniversary With 1.21 L SUVs Sold

The Hyundai Creta is a clear leader in a highly competitive SUV space with sales of 1.21 lakh units since launch in 2020

Hyundai Creta has been a popular SUV ever since it was launched in July 2015. Its new gen model was unveiled at the Auto Expo in Feb 2020 and launched in the country in March of the same year. The company has seen much demand for the new Creta, even as it has faced capable rivals such as the Kia Seltos and MG Hector in recent months.

With sales of over 1.21 lakh units since launch, the new Creta has attracted the attention of buyers with feature and technology updates. The all new Hyundai Creta is available across a total of 5 trim levels of E, EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

According to Hyundai, the SX and SX(O) trims account for over 51 percent of total Creta sales while in higher demand has been the 1.5 liter diesel variant with over 60 percent sales. Hyundai Creta with automatic transmission options have also appealed to around 20 percent of buyers in the country.

To date, Hyundai has sold over 5.8 lakh units of the Creta in India (including 1st Gen Creta) while 2.16 lakh units have been exported under the Make-in-India initiative. Achieving this feat of 1.21 lakh unit sales in one year of launch puts the new Hyundai Creta as the most loved SUV in India.

Sales each month are proof of its acceptance by buyers in its segment and the Creta has been regularly at the top of the list of top 10 mid size SUVs sold each month. In the past month, Hyundai Creta ruled the charts with sales of 12,428 units, relating to a YoY growth of 1,675 percent.

Major Attractions in Top Spec Creta Variants

Top spec models of SX and SX(O), which have been more in demand, comes in with features such as Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold, Bose Stereo System, Floating Roof, 17-inch Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Front Seats, Smartphone Wireless Charger, BlueLink connected car technology etc.

The automatic transmission models have also been a major attraction to buyers as have been diesel variants, indicating that even as some automakers have discontinued their diesel models, there are still buyers who prefer such engines. With over 20% of buyers opting for automatic transmissions, the Creta is offered with a host of automatic transmissions that including IVT, 6 speed torque converter and a 7 speed DCT.

Engine Specs

The new gen Hyundai Creta is powered by three engine options. The 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine offers 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.4 liter turbo petrol makes 138 hp power and 242 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter diesel engine belts out 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The petrol engines get mated to a 6 speed manual, 7 speed DCT and CVT. The diesel engine gets 6 speed manual or 6 speed AT.