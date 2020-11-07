New Hyundai i20 Accessory Packs Price Details – Essentio, Premium, Radiant

New Hyundai i20 comes with some segment-leading features such as a sunroof and a connected tech called BlueLink

Hyundai finally launched the new third generation i20 today after months of anxious anticipation. The premium hatchback is offered at a starting price of Rs 6.8 lakh and goes up to 11.18 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Being a premium hatchback, the i20 is bound to be loaded with features and it doesn’t disappoint in this respect.

The new-gen i20 is offered in four variants namely- Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta(O). Despite being rich in features and goodies, Hyundai is offering additional accessories to its customers as optional packages to make the new i20 a more attractive offering.

Contents of Accessory Packages

These accessories are offered in three optional packages namely- Essentio Pack, Premium Pack and Radiant Pack at respective prices of Rs 11,450, Rs 20,559 and Rs 25,552.

The Essentio Pack is the basic accessory pack and includes components such as chrome inserts for door visors, door side moulding and rear boot garnish. It also gets bumper corner protectors, a standard body cover, steering wheel cover, 3-dimensional mats, a boot mat, neck rest cushioning and a car perfume can.

Premium Pack consists of some handy features such as a standard set cover, a black and red steering wheel, sunshades for front and rear windows and dual layer mat. Some of the features carried forward from the base pack are next rest cushions, car perfume can, bumper corner protectors, and chrome inserts on door visor, door side moulding and lower bumper garnish.

Top-end Radiant Pack gets the maximum number of accessories including add-ons such as a car care kit, carpet designer mats, premium seat covers, sunshades for front and rear windows apart from the usual accessories offered in the base Essentio pack. It also gets chrome garnishes on ORVMs, tail lamp, rear boot, headlamps and dual-tone door sill guards.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The third generation i20 shares its powertrain and gearboxes with its cousin Venue. Therefore it gets three powertrain options including- a 1.2-litre liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo diesel engine. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox for the 1.2-litre petrol unit; 6-speed manual as standard for the diesel unit and 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit.

The Korean brand has started accepting booking for new i20 at a token amount of Rs 21,000. Hyundai i20 continues to be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza and Volkswagen Polo.