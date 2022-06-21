New Hyundai Stargazer MPV Interiors Spied – Captain Seats

Launch of Hyundai Stargazer in India hasn’t been confirmed yet but there is a good chance of the MPV reaching Indian shores

Hyundai commands a large market share, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The South Korean brand possesses a wide range of models including hatchbacks, SUVs and sedans. However, it misses out on a proper MPV in most of its prominent markets.

The carmaker recently teased its upcoming MPV named Stargazer ahead of its global debut later this year. The people’s mover will make its maiden appearance at the upcoming edition of GIIAS (Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show) slated to begin on 11 August 2022 in Jakarta.

Hyundai Stargazer Interiors Leaked

Ahead of its debut, a teaser video of the upcoming MPV from Hyundai has been leaked on social media. The latest spy video provides insights as to what Stargazer will look like from its exterior and interiors. As seen in previous teaser images, Stargazer will flaunt a tear-drop profile with a rising window line and a curved roof and is likely to measure around 4.5 meters in length.

Upfront, Stargazer will sport the signature parametric jewel theme on its grille which is in sync with Hyundai’s latest design philosophy- Sensuous Sportiness. The grille is adorned by a thin LED strip running above it while it is flanked by split headlamp clusters on either side. The vertically stacked LED headlamp clusters along with a wide air dam lend the front bumper a bold look.

Angular styling on the MPV is more pronounced thanks to a large, curvy windshield and compact yet pronounced bonnet. On its side profile, it gets massive squared wheel arches that are filled up with machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. Another prominent highlight is a distinct character line running across its shoulder. Rear profile of the MPV is highlighted by H-styled connected LED taillights.

Its tailgate features a large hexagonal windshield and a “STARGAZER” lettering in bold while the boot lid is adorned with T-shaped LED elements. Other visual highlights include a shark fin antenna and a large side step.

Interior Highlights & Powertrain Options

Inside the cabin, Stargazer is designed to accommodate either six or seven people, the former will be available with two captain seats in the middle row. Up front, the dashboard is dominated by a large free-floating touchscreen infotainment system with air-con vents below it. This infotainment unit will support both Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Higher-spec variants of the MPV are expected to offer leather seats as well as ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). There is no word on possible engine options but Stargazer is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that propels Creta. This unit is good enough to produce 114 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai hasn’t confirmed if Stargazer will launch in India or not. If launched, it will lock horns against other MPVs like Kia Carens, Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo.