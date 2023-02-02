New Hyundai Venue Launch Price Rs 7.68 L – Up To Rs 25k Hike

With the updates, prices have been increased for select variants of Hyundai Venue MY23

After it launched the facelift version of Venue last year, Hyundai has now introduced some new updates for MY23 model. Users can expect improved performance from Venue diesel variants, as the engine has been upgraded to match numbers of Hyundai Creta diesel variants.

There are some changes to the equipment list as well. With the updates, Hyundai Venue will now be available in the price range of Rs 7.68 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Hyundai Venue MY23 upgraded diesel engine

Earlier, the 1.5-litre diesel motor onboard Venue used to produce 100 PS of max power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The numbers have been bumped up to 116 PS and 250 Nm, which is same as that of Creta. However, unlike Creta diesel that has transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, Venue diesel will continue with only 6-speed manual transmission.

Using the 1.5-litre diesel motor in the same tune for both Venue and Creta is likely due to upcoming RDE emission norms. It will help Hyundai to reduce cost of compliance. Meeting RDE emission norms is especially difficult for diesel engines, which is why a single motor will be more cost effective to upgrade.

With more power and torque, Venue MY23 diesel could also get the attention of folks who prefer performance. It can help boost contribution of diesel variants to Venue’s overall sales. It is quite desirable, as Venue diesel sales are just around 20% of the SUVs overall sales. In comparison, Kia Sonet has a much healthier diesel share at 45% in overall sales.

Venue petrol engines will be continued in the same configuration, as earlier. The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol unit makes 83 PS and 114 Nm. It is offered with 5-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor makes 120 PS and 172 Nm. It is offered with transmission choices of iMT and 7-speed DCT.

Venue MY23 feature upgrades

Mid-spec variants of Hyundai Venue now offer improved safety. Side airbags have been introduced from Venue S (O) trim onwards. This feature was earlier available only with top-spec SX (O) trim. Side airbags have also been introduced with the N6 variant of Venue N Line.

Safety features to be continued include electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management, hill assist control (HAC), parking sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, immobilizer and burglar alarm.

Inside, some of the features offered with diesel SX variant have been discontinued. Some examples include rear seat recliner and armrest with cup holder. These features will now be available only with top-spec diesel SX (O) variant. Apart from these, much of the equipment list is the same as earlier.