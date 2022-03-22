New iVOOMi Electric Scooters Launch Price Rs 85k Onwards

iVOOMi Energy S1, and Jeet high-speed electric scooters launched – Range up to 130 kms on full charge

New electric scooter launches today are an everyday affair and are being introduced to meet growing demand. This has been proven time and again in recent months with electric two-wheeler sales improving.

Despite steady growth in the EV market, where volume is concerned, numbers are still small. Buyers today are early adopters and are aware. To cater to this well informed customer base, e-scooters today need to bring together world-class tech for daily commute on highways and city traffic.

iVoomi is intent to meet growing demand through smart mobility solutions at disruptive prices. Its two wheelers are built on smart tech and consumer-centric features. For the end user, they provide comfort, are easy to use, and charge in quicktime with an adaptive range of prediction as for riding pattern.

New iVOOMi Electric Scooters – S1 and Jeet

iVOOMi Energy S1, and Jeet electric scooters have been launched in India. Both high speed e-scooters are listed with top speed of 60 kmph, and ride range of up to 130 km per charge.

iVOOMi S1 high-speed e-scooter, is available at a price of Rs. 84,999. Power comes from a 2KW electric motor that offers speed of 65 kmph. Kerb weight is listed at 75 kg. iVOOMi S1 features a disc brake. The company offers a 60V, 2.0Kwh swappable Li-ion battery that can be fully charged in 3–4 hours. The e-scooter runs 115 kms on full charge.

iVOOMi Jeet is available in two variants. Jeet Pro is available at a price Rs 92,999, and Jeet at Rs 82,999. iVOOMi S1 and Jeet e-scooters the company says bring together ‘premium design and an ultra-powerful build’. Jeet and Jeet pro feature a 1.5kw–2 kW battery pack. They run 130 kms on a single charge. They are available in 3 colour combinations: red, blue, and grey.

Lithium-ion battery packs

Ground clearance is listed at 170mm. Manufacturing depends on Indian OEMs and domestic auto parts manufacturers. Standard features include Find My Scooter, Large 30L Boot Space, and Parking Assist for a smoother, cleaner, greener ride, and USB charging. Lithium-ion battery packs are designed and manufactured in-house. It operates R&D centres in Pune, and manufacturing plants in Noida, Pune, and Ahmednagar.

Sunil Bansal, Founder & MD, iVOOMi Energy, said, “After two years of extensive research and development, our team has developed, designed, and indigenised products that are proven in and on the Indian roads and ecosystem. We understand the Indian consumers and their driving conditions which are grounds for our suspensions, high ground clearance along with an enlarged legroom.

We at ivoomi have taken up the challenge of developing a better and greener future for our coming generations, which motivates us to keep designing, developing, and deploying various technologies integrated within our EVs. We are confident that “Jeet” and “S1″ will be warmly welcomed by consumers and will usher in a new era of the e-vehicle revolution on Indian roads.”