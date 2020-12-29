New Jeep Compass SUV Teased Again – This Time With Actor Sonu Sood

An extended feature list and updated seven slat grille will be seen on the Jeep Compass Facelift but it will carry forward its current powertrain options

Jeep India has teased the new 2021 Compass Facelift on its official website ahead of debut on January 7, 2021. Seen in a distinct new shade of green, the new Compass Facelift will receive new exterior designs and interior features much on the same lines as was seen while it was on display at the 2020 Guangzhou Auto Show in China last month.

In recent months, Jeep Compass sales have dipped in local markets in view of the spate of mid size SUVs being launched in quick succession. The Compass, launched in 2017, was once regaled as the most capable SUV in its segment but has since lost its lustre making it in dire need of a mid life makeover.

2021 Jeep Compass Exteriors

Where its exterior styling is concerned, the Compass Facelift will sport revised headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a new 7 slat front grille with honeycomb inserts, a large air dam, revised front bumpers with faux skid plates, new fog lamp housing and a new set of 5 spoke alloy wheels.

The interiors will also see some restyling with its dashboard now sporting a new 10.1 inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster. It will also receive new AC vents, HVAC controls, FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system integrated with Amazon Alexa support along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Compass Facelift will also get improved material in its interiors with the dashboard now sporting double stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminium trims in an all black colour scheme. Feature updates will also include a three spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 360 degree parking camera.

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Mechanics

Engine specifications on the new Compass Facelift will remain unchanged in India even as it receives a new set of engines in global markets. The India spec model will be powered by a 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine offering 163 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

It will also get a 2.0 liter diesel engine making 173 hp power and 350 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual as standard. The petrol engine also receives an optional 7 speed dual clutch automatic and the diesel engine gets a 6 speed torque converter as option.

Set for debut on 7th January with official launch in the country is expected on 23rd January 2021. It is slated to be priced upwards as compared to its current counterpart that is priced between Rs.16.49-24.99 lakhs.

Where rivalry is concerned, the 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift will continue to face the likes of the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500, Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, Volkswagen T-Roc and Skoda Karoq. Bookings are expected to commence immediately after unveiling with deliveries to be initiated by end January 2021.