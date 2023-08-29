New Karizma XMR 210 Launch Price Rs 1.73 Lakh – 25.5 PS, 3 Colours

As opposed to the ZMR’s 223 cc engine, new Karizma XMR 210 makes 25.5 PS of power and 20.4 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Hero MotoCorp’s budget commuter line can be summarised as a vastly successful portfolio. That said, more premium motorcycles don’t enjoy the same sales figures. Hero is set to change its fortunes by re-introducing its iconic Karizma brand. Say Namaste to the revival of legendary Karizma XMR 210.

Hero Karizma XMR 210 – Return of a legend

India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has launched its flagship product today. New Karizma XMR 210 costs Rs. 1,82,900 regular pricing and Rs. 1,72,900 introductory for the first . It is a new testament in premium Indian mainstream fully-faired motorcycles. Bookings will commence today and deliveries will commence very soon.

Bollywood star Hritik Roshan stylishly showed off the new Karizma XMR 210 and is the brand ambassador for it. Apart from the Iconic Yellow, there are other attractive colours on offer – Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.

The new Karizma XMR 210 is in an entirely different league altogether, where design and appeal are concerned. Especially when compared to 2014 Karizma duos designed by EBR (Erik Buell Racing). The new fairing works wonders on Karizma and brings it back to legend status.

The best-looking Karizma ever?

This is by far the best-looking Karizma ever. Karizma XMR’s new fairing has perfect amount of flair and muscle. The chiseled fuel tank, sharp lines and contours lend Karizma XMR 210 a new-age appeal. It also has a hint of beauty that sets it apart in its segment. The new LED headlights, LED taillights and LED turn indicators and LED DRLs come together and add to its sophisticated nature.

ORVMs are now mounted on its fairing and look far more appealing than handlebar-mounted ones on recently updated Xtreme 200S 4V. Rear section looks neat and tidy. The low-set clip-on handlebars provide a sporty stance and will help riders feel they’re part of the motorcycle. The windscreen should provide decent wind protection too.

The most tech-laden Hero Bike ever!

Hero MotoCorp is shedding its ‘poor man’s solutions’ image and moving uptown. There is more tech in new Karizma XMR 210 than in any of its immediate rivals like Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The all-new fully-digital instrument cluster is the largest in its class and sports features like gear position indicator, date, time, trip, odo, fuel level, tacho, speedo and much more.

Along with that, there is a slew of Bluetooth connectivity features including, notification alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and more. Even in terms of componentry and hardware, Hero has come a long way. New Karizma XMR 210 is by far the most sophisticated powertrain setup in Hero’s history.

There are a lot of firsts for Hero with this bike. First DOHC setup on any Hero bikes, first liquid-cooling setup, first to get Dual-channel ABS, first to get slip and assist clutch, first 6-speed gearbox, first to get a fatter rear tyre and more. In keeping with other Hero motorcycles with a 4V head, Karizma XMR gets it too.

Does XMR fill the shoes of old Karizma?

Karizma name is not just about launching a new bike and call it a day. Captivating the essence of old Karizma and living up to its reputation of being the do-it-all machine is paramount too. It should have relatively good performance, efficiency, road presence, smoothness and affordability.

Hero seems to have nailed it all again, with Karizma XMR 210. In terms of powertrain, Karizma XMR might boast higher displacement than its predecessor Karizma ZMR with 223 cc, but it is the most powerful and torqiest Hero bike ever. The 6th gear should allow impeccable high-speed cruising credentials at low engine speeds.

Speaking of the powertrain, the 210cc single-cylinder, 4V, DOHC and liquid-cooled unit makes 25.5 PS of power at 9250 RPM and 20.4 Nm of torque at 7250 RPM. The top speed is around 140 km/h, according to Hero.