New Kia Carnival, Sorento SUV Arrive At India Plant – May Debut At Auto Expo 2023

When new Kia Carnival is launched in India, prices might go up by up to Rs. 2 lakh owing to a range of new tech that it offers over its predecessor

Kia India offerings are just the tip of the iceberg when its international portfolio is considered. Apart from the ones sold here, Kia’s global lineup includes Forte sedan, Sportage SUV, Sorento SUV, Sedona MPV (Carnival in India), K5 sedan, Rio Hatchback, Rio sedan, Telluride SUV, Stinger sports sedan, Rio 5 crossover, Cerato sedan, and Niro crossover SUV.

Of these, Kia seems to be interested in bringing in two vehicles to Indian shores. They are Sorento and Sedona (new Kia Carnival). Sources tell Rushlane that New Kia Carnival and Sorento have been imported into India and have arrived at Kia’s plant in Andhra Pradesh. Both cars are likely to make their India debut at the upcoming 2023 Auto Expo. Launch of New Carnival is long overdue and it is yet to be seen if Kia will consider launching Sorento in India.

New Kia Carnival Luxury MPV

Carnival is a 5.1m long MPV with automated sliding doors with acres of space on the inside. It is powered by a sole 2.2L diesel engine mated to a sole 8-speed automatic gearbox. This engine was capable of making 197 bhp of power and 440 Nm of torque. Something similar was found on the now discontinued Santa Fe SUV by Hyundai.

Kia offered Carnival in a 6 and 7-seater layouts with 3 rows of seating and 9 seater layout with 4 rows of seating. This way, Carnival could be used as a people mover and a chauffeur-driven car as well. India-spec Carnival is the 3rd iteration of Kia’s MPV and 4th iteration model is sold globally as Sedona in a few markets. It was launched in 2020 globally and despite two years having passed, Kia has not updated its Carnival in India.

The new model is considerably sharper and sheds its van-like looks and bears semblance with that of an SUV. It is much boxier and proportionate and is a far better-looking product than India-spec Carnival. With sharper looks and updated interiors, the new Kia Carnival is set to create a lot of buzz.

2023 Kia Sorento SUV

Kia Sorento is a mid-size SUV that measures 4,810mm in length, 1,900mm in width, 1,700mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,815mm. In the grand scheme of things when Kia’s corporate cousin Hyundai is concerned, Sorento is basically a Hyundai Santa Fe. Both of them share their platforms, powertrains and a lot more. Kia distinguishes itself by offering 7 seats while Santa Fe is strictly 5-seater.

Older generation Santa Fe used to be on offer here in India with 7 seats and competed with Fortuner and entry-level German luxury SUVs like BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3. It was discontinued along with Sonata due to poor sales. If Kia launches Sorento in India, it would have to compete with other mid-size SUVs like Fortuner and the likes.

In Europe, Kia Sorento is offered with a 1.6L turbo petrol and 2.2L diesel powertrains. The 1.6L petrol engine is offered with choices of self-charging mild hybrid tech and a proper plug-in hybrid powertrain. Prices start from EUR 49,495 (Rs 40.5 lakh) for diesel variant, EUR 50,995 (Rs 45 lakh) for mild hybrid and EUR 56,995 (Rs 50 lakh) for PHEV powertrains. Details about India launch are likely to be revealed at 2023 Auto Expo next month.