New Kia Seltos Records 31,716 Bookings In 1 Month – Worth Rs 5,000 Crores

New Kia Seltos Secures Over 31,716 Bookings in Just One Month – That translates into business worth of over Rs 5,000 crores

Kia India is celebrating the overwhelming response to its latest launch, the New Seltos. With a record-breaking achievement, the New Seltos has managed to amass a staggering 31,716 bookings within a single month of its pre-booking launch.

The much-anticipated SUV, Kia Seltos, started accepting pre-bookings on July 14, 2023, at an attractive price range of INR 10.89 lakh to INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, the Seltos has been a cornerstone brand for Kia in India, having already sold over 500,000 units since its introduction in 2019.

Top Variants In Demand

A significant highlight of this achievement is that nearly 55% of the total bookings, equivalent to 17,412 bookings, have been attributed to the higher-end trims of the New Seltos, starting from the HTX variant onwards. This statistic reflects the modern consumer trend of prioritizing premium features and enhanced driving experiences. In a particularly striking revelation, the India-exclusive color option, Pewter Olive, has become an instant hit among customers, contributing to almost 19% of the total bookings so far.

Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, expressed his enthusiasm for the New Seltos’s impressive performance, stating, “The New Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the New Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who’ve embraced the Kia family. We are confident that the New Seltos will script afresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come.”

The New Seltos is being hailed as the most evolved, safest, and smartest iteration of the Seltos lineup. It offers a host of segment-first features and enhancements, including the Dual Screen Panoramic Display with a 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster & 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels.

Prices and Variants

The pricing and variant details for the New Kia Seltos are as follows (ex-sh):

Engine Variant Transmission Price (INR) Smartstream G1.5 Petrol HTE 6MT 10,89,900 HTK 12,09,900 HTK+ 13,49,900 HTX 15,19,900 HTX IVT 16,59,900 Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol HTK+ 6iMT 14,99,900 HTX+ 7DCT 19,19,900 GTX+ 19,79,900 X-Line 19,99,900 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel HTE iMT 11,99,900 HTK 13,59,900 HTK+ 14,99,900 HTX 16,69,900 HTX+ 18,29,900 HTX 6AT 18,19,900 GTX+ 19,79,900 X-Line 19,99,900

As Kia India celebrates this exceptional milestone, the New Seltos is set to solidify its presence in the Indian market, poised to deliver a renewed success story and further expansion within the segment. Official deliveries will start soon.