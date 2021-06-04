New Kia Soul Trademark Filed In India – Could It Be Electric?

With bestsellers like Seltos and Sonet, Kia can confidently think about launching new products

Kia Soul had started its journey in 2008 as an ICE powered subcompact crossover SUV. Later in 2014, an electric variant Soul EV was also introduced in international markets. Kia may be planning to bring the car in India, as trademark application for Soul name has been filed in the country. However, it’s not certain if it will be the ICE powered Soul or its EV version.

Kia Soul design and styling

Featuring a tallboy design, Kia Soul is quite quirky and distinctive in comparison to other products in its class. Some of the key features include sleek full-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a large front grille, trapezoidal fog lamp casing, and sporty 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the car features boomerang-shaped LED tail lights and centrally positioned dual exhaust with chrome tips.

On the inside, Kia Soul is spacious and packs in a comprehensive range of features. Higher trims come with a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other key features include USB ports, wireless phone charger, sunroof, steering mounted controls, head-up-display (HUD), auto AC, mood lighting, power adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, and heated steering wheel.

Kia Soul gets top marks for safety, as it’s equipped with several advanced features. Some of these include forward collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, blind spot collision warning, lane change assist, and smart cruise control.

Other safety features include front, side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), ABS with EBD, hill start assist control, and tire pressure monitoring system.

Kia Soul powertrain

In international markets, Kia Soul is offered with a 1.6 litre MPi petrol motor that is capable of generating 123 ps of max power at 6,300 rpm and 150 Nm of max torque at 4,850 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. There’s a 2.0 litre MPi petrol motor also that makes 149 ps / 179 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual CVT unit. There’s a 1.6 litre turbo petrol version as well, which makes 204 ps / 265 Nm. It is mated to a 7-speed DCT.

Talking about Kia Soul EV, the second-gen model utilizes a 64 kWh battery pack. This was a major upgrade from the earlier 30 kWh unit. The battery utilizes a liquid cooling system. The electric motor generates 201 hp / 395 Nm and can reach 0-100 kmph in 7.6 seconds. EPA range is 243 miles (390 km) whereas WLTP range comes at 452 km on a full charge.