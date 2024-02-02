New Komaki Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.06 L – 500 Kgs Loading Capacity

Komaki XGT CAT -3.0 boasts of a strong iron body with comfortable seating and loading capacity of upto 500 kgs

Komaki has unveiled its latest innovation, the Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 e-loader. This three-wheeler commercial scooter is tailored for both commercial and personal use, presenting an efficient and cost-effective mode of transportation. Particularly advantageous for differently-abled riders, the three-wheeler design enhances safety and ease of use.

Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 – Setting New Standards

In the rapidly growing Indian market, electric scooter three-wheeler loaders have gained significant popularity due to their versatility, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and manoeuvrability through crowded streets. They serve as an ideal solution for last-mile logistics and intra-city transport, addressing various cargo needs.

The Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 sets a new standard for e-loading vehicles with its robust iron body, providing superior durability and stability. The spacious and comfortable seat, along with a wide foot space, distinguishes it from traditional two-wheeler loaders.

Notably, this innovative vehicle boasts an impressive loading capacity of up to 500 kgs, making it a reliable choice for diverse cargo requirements. Riding on three 12-inch wheels, it features a triple disc system with brake levers for enhanced safety.

The advanced features of the Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 include the intelligent Komaki IQ System, providing real-time riding information through a colorful dashboard with wireless updates for new features. This system not only furnishes riders with essential information but also contributes to improved performance, efficiency, stability, and safety, even when dealing with a substantial 500 kg loading capacity.

Advanced Technology for an Enhanced Experience

Additional amenities include a mobile charging point, anti-theft lock, remote lock, telescopic shocks, parking assist, and cruise control. Powering the Komaki XGT CAT 3.0 is a fire-resistant graphene battery equipped with a portable charger. The triple disc system with brake levers ensures effective braking, while the vehicle boasts an impressive range of approximately 120-180 kilometers, depending on load conditions.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director of Komaki Electric Division, expressed her enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing the vehicle’s significance in the e-loading segment. Malhotra highlighted the meticulous design process focused on meeting evolving customer needs, with a strong emphasis on safety, comfort, and performance. The inclusion of Komaki’s IQ System further underscores the company’s commitment to providing intelligent solutions for a sustainable future.

The Komaki XGT CAT 3.0, with its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, is poised to make a significant impact in the electric vehicle market, offering a reliable and efficient solution for commercial and personal transportation needs.