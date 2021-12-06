New KTM RC 390 Coming Soon Teaser – India Launch Nears

New KTM RC 390 will continue to rival the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and upcoming Benelli 302R

A number of changes including visual and functional updates have been introduced for new KTM RC 390. This is in line with the company’s strategy to overhaul its entire line-up. KTM has already launched new RC 125 and RC 200. These are available at a starting price of Rs 1.82 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh, respectively.

New KTM RC 390 updates and features

When the test mules were spotted, a section of KTM fans seemed to have been disappointed with the new design. However, the production variant of RC 390 has put most doubts to rest. One of the key changes is a single LED headlamp that replaces the earlier twin projector unit. The bike gets a larger windshield and updated LED DRLs. The latter also doubles up as turn signals.

Changes extend to various other components such as the fuel tank, body graphics, fairing and tail section. Apart from enhancing visual aspects, the updates also appear to improve the bike’s aerodynamics. Airflow has also been enhanced with the addition of air vents on side panels. Another key update is a new TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

Users can expect more comfortable rides on new KTM RC 390, as the bike has relaxed ergonomics. The overall stance remains aggressive, but there are slight adjustments to the clip-on handlebar and foot pegs. These updates will be useful for touring purposes. A similar set of changes including seat height and positioning of foot pegs have also been introduced for pillion rider.

New KTM RC 390 engine and specs

KTM has chosen to continue using the same engine as earlier. The 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor can generate max power of 44 bhp. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

However, torque has been increased to 37 Nm. This has been made possible with the use of a larger airbox. With this, the bike’s top speed has improved by 11 kmph. This is significant, especially in a track environment. Ride dynamics is enhanced with the use of a slipper clutch and bi-directional quick-shifter. KTM has also added improved heat dissipation system to ensure optimal riding comfort.

In other changes, KTM RC 390 gets a new bolt-on rear sub-frame. This should help improve the bike’s handling and balance. Suspension system comprises USD forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking system comprises 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel Bosch ABS is offered as standard. Braking apparatus is now sturdier, which should ensure optimal safety when braking at corners or at high speeds.

With the updates, new KTM RC 390 is priced higher than the outgoing model. Production has already commenced at Bajaj‘s manufacturing facility in Chakan. Bookings for the updated bike are open at KTM dealerships.