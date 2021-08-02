New KTM RC125, RC200 Detailed Before Launch – Orange, White, Black Colours

KTM is all set to upgrade their RC lineup to new generation – Ahead of official debut, the photos of new gen RC125, RC200 and RC390 have leaked online

New generation KTM RC390 got leaked yesterday. Now, the remaining two motorcycles in the RC range – RC125 and RC200 have also leaked. Once again, credit to Yadu Krishnan.

All three RC motorcycles are expected to make debut this month. Unofficial bookings have already opened at select dealers. Apart from new design and colours, the new gen KTM RC range is expected to offer better riding performance.

Refreshed Chassis, Redesigned Headlamp

2022 KTM RC125 and RC200 will sit on a new chassis with a bolt on sub-frame. These will receive larger fairings and new body panels as compared to their outgoing counterparts. The two bikes will also see feature changes in the form of re-designed headlamp, new alloy wheels and a taller windscreen along with stepped up seating and muscular fuel tanks.

While the RC125, RC200 gets a halogen headlamp and LED tail lamp, the RC390 is set apart with full LED lighting at the front and rear. As per the leaked photos, the RC200 gets digital instrument cluster, as seen in the new RC390. It is not clear if the RC125 also gets the same. Another question to ask is will India-spec RC range get the same, or not.

Other notable change is lower set handlebars, which offer the rider a more relaxed position while riding. Foot pegs are also rearranged for a more ergonomic riding triangle. 2022 RC125 colour options include Black with Orange highlight and White with Orange highlight. 2022 RC200 colours include White / Orange and Black / Orange. The Blue / Orange shade seems to be limited to the RC390 only.

2022 KTM RC125 gets side mounted exhaust while RC200 is seen with under-belly exhaust. Safety of the riders are also enhanced with the 2021 KTM RC125 and RC200 receiving disc brakes on front and rear wheels. It also gets dual channel ABS for better braking performance. The bikes will see suspension duties handled by inverted forks in the front and mono-shock unit at the rear.

BS6 Compliant Engine Lineup

The new 2022 KTM RC200 will be powered by the same engine as current RC200. This will include a 199.5cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine offering 24.6 hp power and 19.2 Nm torque. RC125 gets 124.7cc single cylinder unit generating 14.5 hp and 12 Nm torque. The RC390 will receive a 373.3cc, single cylinder engine generating 43 hp power and 36 Nm torque. Transmission on all three is via 6 speed gearbox.

KTM RC125 is currently priced at 1.8 lakh, ex-sh. RC200 costs 2.08 lakh and RC390 costs 2.77 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. With the new generation update, expect the introductory prices of KTM RC series to be in the similar range. But they will soon be increased in the coming months post launch. All 3 will be manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s production facility in Chakan, near Pune.