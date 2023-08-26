New Lexus LM Luxury MPV Launched In India – Based On Toyota Vellfire

All new generation of the Lexus LM luxury MPV has now been launched in India – Bookings open

Leading luxury car manufacturer, Lexus has launched its newest car in India – the LM luxury MPV. Offered with a sole powertrain option, Lexus intends to redefine luxury personal mobility in India. Lexus LM is Toyota Vellfire’s luxurious cousin. LM offers sophisticated luxury and opulence, which is a notch above Toyota Vellfire.

Lexus LM For India – Bookings Open

With blurry lines between MPVs and minivans, Lexus is calling its LM, an MPV. Not a luxury Minivan. Lexus’ new luxury minivan is in its 2nd generation. It made its debut at Shanghai Auto Show in April 2023. Now, Lexus has launched LM in India, offering both 4-seater and 7-seater options. Prospective customers can book it from any authorized Lexus Guest Experience Centers as well as Lexus Merakis.

LM stands for “Luxury Mover”. It measures 5130 mm in length, 1890 mm in width and 1945 mm in height. The company has managed to shed its minivan appearance quite well. At the sides, all the cuts and creases along with kinks in the window line lend a futuristic ‘Zen’ appeal. There is a triple projector headlight setup. These headlights remind me of both LC and LS within Lexus’ lineup and Toyota’s China-exclusive BZ line. There is a large Satin-effect hot stamping grille up front. This new grille almost engulfs its entire fascia.

Engine Specs

Both Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM share the same GA-K modular platform. Lexus promises ‘parallel hybrid powertrains’ with LM. So, not a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). We get the same 2.5L 4-cylinder petrol hybrid engine with 190 bhp and 240 Nm as Toyota Vellfire.

Lexus LM is not about the powertrain or its around 19 km/l claimed fuel efficiency. It is about the opulent and luxurious rear seat experience and this is where Lexus LM hits the home run. There are rear individual captain seats that have all sorts of electric adjustments.

Interiors

Lexus LM gets exquisite materials on the inside with wood trims, leather and high-quality plastics. Automatic rear sliding doors and automatic side steps help in ingress and egress. Lexus LM promises serene quietness with extensive NVH control. There is a soothing ambient light suite that should radiate understated luxury.

The 4-seater version gets a 48” ultra-wide rear entertainment screen with a 32:9 aspect ratio, similar to a few ultrawide gaming monitors. Variable suspension lends supreme rear seat comfort, separate audio output for front and rear cabin space, heated ottoman and armrests, rear climate concierge add to luxury feel.

Lexus Safety System+ ensures optimum safety as well. This suite includes radar cruise control, pre-collision avoidance, lane departure and lane tracing assist, and ‘Lexus Teammate’ advanced parking feature as well. Prices will be revealed at a later date. Expect prices to be more than the Toyota Vellfire, which was recently launched in the range of Rs 1.2 crore to Rs 1.3 crore, ex-sh.

Words from the manufacturer

Lexus India President Mr. Naveen Soni said, “We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. This is a new category for Lexus in India and the fact that we received an overwhelming response for the previous generation LM showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry.

At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests’ needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce, embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. Basis an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra HNIs for this category, we forecast a strong demand for such Luxury Movers to continue in the coming years.

The luxurious all-new LM as a multi-purpose vehicle also embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort, innovative design, and unparalleled craftsmanship. With its impeccable attention to detail, advanced technologies, and exclusive amenities, we are confident that the majestic Lexus LM will redefine ultra-luxury mobility experience for our discerning customers in India and will surpass their increasingly diverse & luxurious lifestyle desires.”