New Lifan KPM 150cc Cafe Racer Motorcycle Makes Global Debut

Priced at 13,180 Yuan (approx. Rs 1.55 lakh) in China, Lifan KPM150 Cafe Racer is more affordable than the new-gen Yamaha R15

True cafe racers always tickle the hearts of motorcycling enthusiasts, however, they might not be friendly to one’s pocket. Their design is also very pleasing to the eyes with old-school retro styling elements usually being the visual highlights. A Chinese brand named Lifan intends to bring the same experience to riders at a rather affordable price tag.

Lifan has introduced a new entry-level cafe racer named KPM150 Cafe which ticks most of the boxes for aspirational young riders. It is based on the company’s naked streetfighter offering KP150 and hence borrows its underpinnings from the latter. However, it gets a distinct design that is unmistakable.

Lifan KPM150 Cafe Racer – Updated Design

Justifying the ‘cafe racer’ attached to its description, KPM150 fighter jet-style front quarter fairing with neo-retro styling elements. These include a round headlamp, a single-piece seat with ribbed pattern, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and a cowl at the end of the saddle. Further, it is offered a clip-on handlebar and rear-set raised footpegs made of aluminium which lends a typical sporty riding posture of a cafe racer.

The muscular fuel tank can hold up to 13-litres fuel. Other notable styling highlights include a decent-sized front visor, bar-end rearview mirrors, black alloy wheels and a gloss black paint with sporty yellow graphics which accentuates the bike’s retro character. Overall, the design of KPM150 Cafe looks proportionate and fairly unique, unlike many Chinese vehicles.

Lifan KPM 150cc Cafe Racer – Features on offer

Along with its design, KPM150 Cafe is pretty impressive on its feature front as well. Some of the notable highlights include a circular digital instrument console mounted on the fuel tank and all-LED illumination.

In terms of mechanical specs, suspension duties are handled by USD forks up front and a swingarm at rear. Braking duties are taken care of by a front disc brake and a rear drum brake aided by a single-channel ABS.

Mechanical Specs

Powering the KPM150 Cafe Racer is a water-cooled 150cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of dishing out 17.4 bhp with 14.5 Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and output figures are comparable to those generated by the new-gen Yamaha R15. While output figures might not be overtly great, the KPM150 Cafe Racer is nimble enough at 149 kilos which would make the motorcycle peppier.

Lifan is retailing the KPM150 Cafe at a very affordable price tag at 13,180 Yuan (approx. Rs 1.55 lakh) in China. We do not expect this motorcycle to reach our shores anytime in the near future.