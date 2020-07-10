Three new Mahindra EVs to launch in 2020 – KUV100, Atom, Treo Zor

Mahindra Electric had showcased all its current and upcoming EVs in either production or concept format at Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra Electric, the EV division of Mahindra & Mahindra group, plans to launch three new products by the end of the current fiscal (31 March 2021). This includes the Mahindra eKUV100 ‘micro-SUV’, Atom quadricycle and Treo Zor cargo three-wheeler.

Mahindra Electric is one of the leading players in the country’s budding EV market. Last year, the company sold 14,000 electric vehicles in the country. A good majority of the sales were contributed by the Treo and e-Alfa three-wheelers.

Mahindra Electric had showcased its full line of products in either production or concept avatar at Auto Expo 2020, held in early February. The biennial automotive event also became a venue to debut the Mahindra eXUV300 albeit as a concept. The all-electric subcompact crossover will be a direct rival to the Tata Nexon EV. Over the months, we have shared multiple spy shots of the vehicle doing test runs.

Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric, shares that there is a high potential for EVs in the commercial vehicle market. With the rise of e-commerce businesses, small emission-free means of logistics are witnessing increased demand. Still, sales remain on the lower side due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis but much better than the initial lockdown phases. Mahesh Babu states that demand for electric three-wheelers has recovered by almost 50 per cent that of usual or pre-COVID trends.

Prices of the Mahindra eKUV100 were already revealed at Auto Expo 2020. The raised hatchback comes at a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh ex-showroom. Powered by a 40kW (~54bhp) electric motor, the eKUV100 produces 120Nm of torque from zero RPMs. Claimed range figures cross 145km on a full charge. Using a DC fast-charger, the battery can attain 80% charge in around an hour’s time.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has discontinued the regular KUV100 diesel variant ahead of BS6 era. The current 2020MY Mahindra KUV100 is available only in a 1.2-litre NA petrol format making 82bhp and 115Nm while mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

At the moment, there are limited choices in the electric four-wheeler market. Popular names include the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon. On the other hand, the Indian two-wheeler market (especially scooters) has a wide range of products lacking a tailpipe. It is worth mentioning that electric scooters make more sense than a conventional petrol-CVT example in several scenarios — know more.

Source