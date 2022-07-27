New Mahindra Scorpio Classic Top Variant Spied – Interiors Detailed

Mahindra Scorpio will continue to sell under the Scorpio Classic name with revised pricing and variant lineup

Mahindra launched Scorpio N recently and full prices across the range for 2WD and 4WD are also revealed. Scorpio N is set to take the brand’s legacy to new heights. But Mahindra is not ditching the old Scorpio at all. In fact, it will continue to sell alongside a newer model with a new name, Scorpio Classic.

It might feel strange at first. Because a logical buyer would obviously consider the new one. Ah, yes. But no. Even though Mahindra had teased Scorpio N, the old model still sold 4,131 units in June 2022. Yeah! Even when the newer model was right around the corner. Heck, old Scorpio is the third highest-selling compact SUV in India outselling modern SUVs like Kushaq, Astor and Taigun.

Such is the power of Scorpio brand. We have seen a similar strategy by Mahindra before. OG Bolero is still on sale even though Bolero Neo is launched at a lower starting price too, weirdly. Mahindra is a corporate company and if they’re doing that, they have a reason.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Top Variant

We have seen multiple test mules of Scorpio Classic on road and the most recent ones are by far the most comprehensive. We have spied two Scorpio Classic test mules, one in red colour and the other in white shade. Both of them seem to be its top model as they had projector headlights and 17” alloy wheels. They were spotted in Nashik, near the Mahindra plant and credits go to automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar for the images.

When compared to the preceding model, it gets a new ‘Twin Peak’ logo instead of old oval one, a new alloy wheel design, a new front grille, a slightly revised lower bumper and side cladding, and a new logo at the back too. White-colored spied Scorpio Classic is the top spec model as it has a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, climate control, MID, steering mounted audio controls, 5-spoke 17” dual-tone alloys, projector headlights, LED DRLs, and more.

Omissions when compared to the previous model, are LED turn indicators on ORVMs, a light sensor for automatic headlamps, and the mHawk 140 badge on the side fender. In its place, we only have a mHawk badge hinting us that it will only be tuned to make 120 bhp and 280 Nm as Scorpio N base diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm. This move might be to strategically place Scorpio Classic below the N.

Pricing & Competition

The white test mule gets side-facing jump seats and the red one comes with a front-facing bench seat with adjustable headrests. This means that Mahindra will offer a choice of seating layout to their customers. Scorpio Classic spy shots also reveal that top-spec variant will get 235/65-R17 like the outgoing model.

Currently, Scorpio old model is sold in five trims namely, S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9 and S11. Prices start from Rs. 13.53 lakh for S3 Plus and go till Rs. 18.61 lakh for S11 variant (both prices ex-sh). In comparison, new Scorpio N base Z4 petrol, which starts from Rs. 11.99 lakh and has 200 bhp of power.

When compared Scorppio N with Classic, N is just supreme. Looking at the frequent test mules, Mahindra is likely to launch Scorpio Classic soon. When launched, Scorpio Classic will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and VW Taigun.