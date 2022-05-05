New Mahindra Scorpio Dealer Staff Training Starts Next Month

Upcoming iteration of Mahindra Scorpio will boast a very different exterior and interior design along with plenty of new features

The new generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for ages. Test mules of the upcoming ladder-on-frame SUV have been spotted on countless occasions in the past two and a half years. Over the last couple of years, spy shots of the new-gen Scorpio have come with some significant information attached.

The latest piece of information coming our way is that Mahindra will start dealership training for the new-gen Scorpio next month. Hat tip to Sharman D’Souza, for sharing the update. Interestingly, the start of dealer training coincides with the speculative unveiling of the new Scorpio, which is expected to take place in June.

Next month is also Scorpio’s 20th Anniversary in the Indian market. The first-gen Scorpio made its debut back in June 2002. Official market launch of new-gen Scorpio could take place in the following months of July or August, later this year.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio- Exterior Styling

Ahead of debut, testing of the new gen Scorpio continues. Latest spy shots are credited to Fayad Khan. Exterior design of the new Scorpio gets significant updates over the current model. This includes a more aggressive front fascia featuring a massive multi-slatted front grille with chrome embellishments. The redesigned grille is flanked by new dual-pod projector LED headlamps on both sides with integrated LED DRLs. It flaunts a re-profiled front bumper that houses a wider air-dam and a large metallic skid plate giving it a butch appearance.

The front bumper also incorporates new fog lamp enclosures surrounded by C-shaped chrome trims. Side profile of the 2022 Scorpio looks clean and understated for most parts but appears to be slightly longer than its predecessor with a longer rear overhang. Mahindra has retained the boxy silhouette of Scorpio with a flat roofline and upright pillars although it appears to be more rounded at the edges.

At rear, the new Scorpio will continue to feature a side-hinged tailgate and vertical tail lamps although their designs are completely new. Other notable visual highlights include multi-spoke alloy wheels, roof rails and a side step for easier ingress and egress.

Interiors & Powertrain Options

2022 Mahindra Scorpio interiors will be a stark departure from the current model as seen in previous spy shots. It will flaunt a completely new dual-tone dashboard layout featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment display, new vertically positioned air-con vents and new dual-tone seat upholsteries. Most importantly, the new Scorpio gets forward-facing seats in the third row instead of jump seats in the current model.

Powering the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio will be two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Higher-spec variants are also expected to be offered a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case.