New Mahindra XUV400 Electric TVC Released – Tata Nexon Rival

As XUV400’s success is critical, it is likely to be competitively priced at launch in Jan 2023

Mahindra’s first electric SUV, XUV400 will primarily take on Tata Nexon EV Max. Possibly expecting a blitzkrieg, Tata has already fortified its position with launch of Nexon EV Max. The Max version has a larger capacity battery, more power and torque, higher range, adjustable regenerative braking and several new features as compared to standard Nexon EV.

Nexon EV is currently the top selling car in the country, something that presents an uphill task for XUV400. However, going by Mahindra’s track record wherein rivals have been decimated with products like Thar, XUV700 and Scorpio-N, it won’t be surprising to see XUV400 achieving something similar.

Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV TVC

XUV400 is essentially an electric version of ICE-based XUV300. There are quite a few similarities such as inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, headlamps, side profile, etc. Unique features include the closed-off front grille, Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo in bronze finish and X-shaped elements. XUV400 now gets slightly revised tail lamps too.

XUV400 official colours are Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone roof option in Satin Copper finish. Whatever the colour choice, copper accents are set to stay as it denotes electrification for Mahindra.

One of the major advantages for XUV400 in comparison to XUV300 is that the former is longer at around 4.2 meters. That will ensure a more prominent street presence and a larger boot size with 368 litres worth of space. Sunroof is the same configuration and size, as available with XUV300. Touchscreen infotainment system is also a similar unit.

Most of the safety features and creature comforts for XUV400 are borrowed from XUV300. Safety kit includes 6-airbags, electronic stability program, all four disc brakes, front parking sensors, ABS with EBD, corner braking control and tyre pressure monitoring system. It also allows single-pedal driving too. XUV400 gets three drive modes Fun, Fast and Fearless which alter the performance along with steering weight.

XUV400 Range

Mahindra XUV400 will have range of 456km as certified by MIDC. It will be a slight advantage over Nexon EV Max. It can help shape consumer perceptions in favour of XUV400. The battery is 39.4 kWh in size and holds slightly less juice than Nexon EV Max with 40.5 kWh.

But XUV400 compensates with 147 bhp of power and 310 Nm of torque while the former only makes do with 141 bhp and 250 Nm. It also promises a little more range than Nexon EV Max’ 437km. XUV400 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds and reaches 150 km/h top speed as opposed to 9 seconds and 140 km/h top speed with Nexon EV Max.

XUV400 will have to do a balancing act, as it needs to be competitively priced, all while offering more value than its closest rival. A price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh could be just right for XUV400. Considering the fact that it is larger than Nexon in every possible way. In comparison, Nexon EV Max is offered in the price range of Rs 18.34 lakh to Rs 19.84 lakh. Prices for XUV400 could be announced in the coming days.