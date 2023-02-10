New Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition Debuts – Celebrates Racing Spirit

This is the 9th season of Formula E World Championship – The next race of 2023 season is taking place in India

We all know Mahindra as a carmaker manufacturing Bolero, Scorpio, XUV700, Thar and the likes. But Mahindra is striving hard to be a leading force in the electric vehicle arena as well, taking the fight to already established Tata Motors. But there is a lot more to Mahindra than what meets the eyes.

For example, Mahindra-owned Pininfarina has an electric hypercar called Battista. It makes 1,900 bhp. Mahindra is also a founding team in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. In fact, Mahindra is the only team from India. They earned their breakthrough victory in 2017 at the Berlin E-Prix event. This shows Mahindra’s commitment to Net Zero Carbon Footprint.

Formula E World Championship

Tomorrow will leave a mark in the history of Indian motorsport as ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will be taking place in India for the first time. This is the 9th season in Formula E World Championship and venue for the next race is Hyderabad. Specifically, Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix circuit. This is the first home race for Mahindra’s Formula E team.

This Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix is a street circuit located on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake. Optimistic to score a victory with Mahindra’s Gen 3 race cars, are seasoned drivers like Luca Di Grassi, Oliver Rowland and reserve driver Jehan Daruvala. Grassi was the champion in 2016-2017. He also won at Le Mans and even Macau Grand Prix in 2005.

Asha Kharga, Chairperson, Mahindra Racing said, “As one of the founding teams of Formula E and after racing across the world, this is a proud moment for Mahindra Racing as we come home to India for the first time. This race will help build Formula E as one of the premier sports in the country. More importantly, it outlines the kind of possibilities in race technology that can potentially inspire our road cars. I would like to thank all our partners and associates who help us compete in this electrifying sport. We have had a great start to this season with a podium in Mexico and we are very excited about the upcoming race on February 11.”

Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition

To commemorate the first Formula E World Championship race in India, Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition has been unveiled. This new Formula Edition is identical to regular XUV400 where dimensions, powertrains and performance is concerned.

Mahindra XUV400 Formula Edition will get a special livery that is inspired form the company’s racing spirits. This new livery looks very special and is co-designed by Mahindra Formula E division and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E.).

Copper is the highlight colour that Mahindra uses with its EVs. With XUV400 Formula Edition, copper treatment is a lot more profound. We can see it used on its bonnet, roof, rear doors, rear quarter panels, alloy wheels and a lot more. Shiny copper bits are used in the front bumper and at the rear quarter panel, there is an overlay of red shade as well.

It looks surprisingly cohesive, even though copper is generously used. The base black colour compliments copper trims beautifully. There are Mahindra Racing stickers on its rear quarter panel and a large Mahindra sticker on the front door. Interiors should get a decent dose of copper too.