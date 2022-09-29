New Maruti Alto K10 At Rs 25k Discount – One Month After Launch

Alto K10 has been launched recently and is set to take on Alto 800 legacy forward

Maruti Alto 800 is the most affordable car on offer in India. It will soon be discontinued. With the Alto 800 phased out, we can also see the demise of the legendary F8D engine after 4 decades in service. Taking the place of Alto 800 as the cheapest car of India, will be the recently launched Alto K10.

Launched last month, the new Maruti Alto K10 is one of the most people-pleasing cars out there. It has been launched at a time when demand for small cars is on a decline. This has likely resulted in Maruti announcing a festive offer discount on their newly launched Alto K10.

New Maruti Alto K10 Discount

Alto K10 discount offer is in the form of benefits up to Rs. 25,000. This is the lowest that Maruti Suzuki is offering when compared to their other cars. Alto 800 gets benefits of up to Rs. 29,000, while WagonR gets benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. WagonR was the highest-selling vehicle in India which is now overtaken by Baleno.

Highest discounts are bestowed upon Celerio which came out as the most expensive 1.0L A-segment hatchback in our recent comparo. Celerio gets discounts of up to Rs. 59,000 and is accompanied by S-Presso which also gets the same Rs. 59,000 discount.

Maruti offering discounts on their cars is not new. But the fact that Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on a newly launched product like Alto K10 is surprising. With the automotive sector slowly recovering, can we witness price lowering / discounts across the range anytime soon?

In addition, the waiting period of popular cars is also declining. For example, we have seen some months slashed from the XUV700 waiting period. Semiconductor fabrication is now at an all time high level. It is literally all hands on deck and is expected to fulfill the chip demands of the automotive sector soon. Once production meets demand, will the current prices sustain?

Maruti Alto K10 Specs

Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0L K10 engine capable of developing 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of torque. This engine gets a choice of either a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. Alto K10 claims fuel economy figures which stand at 24.39 km/l.

Alto K10 is priced from Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-sh, introductory) and comes off as a value proposition. But that sticker price is for base STD variant and as we have mentioned before, it is not very well kitted. So, one feels obligated to step up to mid variant just to get power steering and AC.