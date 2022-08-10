New Maruti Alto K10 First Official Teaser – Bookings Open At Rs 11k

Maruti Alto K10 will be inspired by the current generation Celerio, borrowing several features from the latter

Maruti Alto K10, one of the more popular budget hatchbacks is set to receive an updated version on 18th August 2022. It will sport some new features both exterior and interior while it will also be positioned on the new modular Heartect platform relating to increased dimensions. This is the same platform on which Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Celerio, Baleno and Ertiga are also positioned. Maruti Suzuki announced the opening of bookings for the new Alto K10 today.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the current Alto 800. It will be presented in a total of 12 variants out of which there will be 8 with manual transmission options that include STD, STD(O), LXI, LXI(O), VXI, VXI(O), VXI+ and VXI+(O). Four automatic variants will be VXI, VXI(O), VXI+, and VXI+(O).

2022 Maruti Alto K10 – Dimensions, Features

2022 Alto K10 will be larger in dimensions as compared to the current Alto. It will stand 3,530mm in length, 1,490mm in width and 1,520mm in height with a 2,380mm long wheelbase, thus making it 85mm longer and 45mm higher with a 20mm increase in its wheelbase. It gets a fuel tank of 17 liter capacity and boot space of 177 liters. Ground clearance is at 160mm unladen.

The exteriors will resemble that of Celerio and Alto 800 while its front profile borrows design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. Leaked images detail 6 colour options of Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. It will sport a hexagonal front grille with chrome accents, oval shaped halogen lamps, LED DRL bars and steel rims with wheel caps.

Boasting of an all-black interior colour scheme, the upcoming Alto K10 will see cabin comforts in the form of power window buttons mounted on its dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and manual air conditioning. It also gets four power windows, remote key, electrically adjustable ORVMs and safety via dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS as standard equipment.

Engine and Transmission Options

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 receives the same engine as is seen powering the Celerio and S-Presso. The 1.0 liter K10C DualJet petrol engine makes 67 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 89 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The engine gets mated to a 5 speed manual or AMT gearbox. The company could also introduce a CNG option for the new Alto K10. Positioned as a budget hatchback, the new Alto K10 could be priced marginally higher as compared to its earlier counterpart and above that of the Alto 800. It will rival the Renault Kwid in its segment.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “with over 4.32 million customers, Alto is the most influential car brand in the country. Immensely loved by Alto families, the legendary Alto is a testament to an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India. With a strong brand legacy of 22 years, Alto has become a symbol of pride, trust, and reliability and has been a very successful product for Suzuki. The All-New Alto K10 will democratize new age technology and features in the hatchback cars. We are confident that the All-New Alto K10 together with Alto 800 will bring pride of ownership & joy of mobility to many more customers in India.”

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Alto has always been a symbol of pride of ownership, reliability and peace of mind. The All-New Alto K10 has been designed and developed with the core philosophy of redefining the hatchback segment in the country. Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, the All-New Alto K10 will ensure a safe, comfortable and enjoyable driving experience while offering an excellent NVH performance. We have laid special focus on offering a modern design, a spacious cabin and a technology driven, user-friendly interior interface to cater to our ever-evolving customers.”