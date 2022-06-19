New Maruti Brezza CNG Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month

With new features, higher fuel efficiency and possibly 5-star NCAP safety rating, 2022 Brezza can challenge Nexon for the top spot

Earlier this week, Hyundai launched the new 2022 Venue. Now, Maruti is getting ready for 2022 Brezza launch. Ahead of its launch later this month, new details about 2022 Bezza have surfaced online. New Brezza has a sportier profile and gets a number of upgrades on the inside. Specific dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for a token amount of Rs 10k.

New Brezza styling and features

2022 Brezza has an updated front fascia with changes to the headlamps and DRLs, front grille, fog lamp casing and bumper. Side profile gets wider body cladding and door moulding along with new dual-tone alloy wheels. Although the stretched body cladding looks more rugged, it appears a bit overdone in comparison to that of current model. At the rear, new Brezza gets sportier tail lamps, new ‘Brezza’ lettering and updated boot lid and bumper.

Overall, new Brezza retains the core silhouette of its predecessor. There are no major changes to the design of body panels. 2022 Brezza will continue with existing features such as ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out pillars, roof rails and rear spoiler. On the inside, it will get a larger floating touchscreen and HUD.

First Maruti To Get Sunroof

New Brezza will be the first Maruti car to be equipped with a sunroof. However, it will be a single-pane unit and not a panoramic option as available with more expensive SUVs. Nonetheless, it will still be a significant evolutionary move on part of Maruti. It opens the door for new and existing Maruti cars to get a sunroof in their future iterations. We could see that happening soon with the new compact SUV that will rival the likes of Creta and Seltos.

Till date, the country’s largest carmaker had been averse to the idea of introducing a sunroof for its cars. It was considered as an unnecessary expense and a difficult to maintain component. However, with growing consumer preference for sunroof, Maruti appears to have made amends to its earlier approach.

Powering new Brezza will be the K15C smart hybrid petrol motor that currently does duty on new Ertiga. The 1.5-litre motor generates 102 hp of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Along with improved performance, the K15C engine is likely to offer higher fuel efficiency. Brezza current model has fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl with manual transmission and 18.76 kmpl with automatic transmission.

First CNG SUV Of India

With growing demand for CNG cars, new Brezza will get factory-fitted CNG option right from start. Fuel efficiency of Brezza CNG could be in the range of 25-30 km/kg. On Ertiga that has the same engine, CNG variant offers fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg. This will make Brezza the first CNG SUV in country. Tata has plans to launch Nexon CNG while Hyundai has plans for Venue CNG.

Even with the updates, Maruti will be looking to launch new Brezza at a competitive price point. Fully loaded top-spec variants of new Brezza could be priced at around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Current segment leader Tata Nexon (Petrol) is available in the price range of Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 11.95 lakh.

Source