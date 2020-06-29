New Maruti car discounts on Swift, Dzire, Alto, WagonR – Up To Rs 50k off

Maruti car dealers are offering huge discounts to attract buyers

Hyundai and Tata Motors dealers have extended their May discounts into June 2020. Maruti Suzuki Arena and Nexa showrooms have also followed suit and are also offering similar cash discounts and exchange schemes on their range of Alto, Celerio, Eeco, Swift, DZire and WagonR models.

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 hatchback petrol and CNG models are being offered at a discount of Rs.37,000 which includes a cash discount of Rs.20,000, exchange benefit of Rs.15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs.2,000.

Discounts are also on offer on the Celerio petrol and CNG variants which goes up to Rs.47,000. Buyers of this model being sold via the company’s Arena outlets can avail of a cash discount of Rs.25,000, an exchange benefit of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of 2,000.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio was launched in 2014. It received an update in 2017 and recently got update to BS6 emission standards. The company is planning an all new Celerio, currently going by the codename YNC. Set for launch sometime ahead of the festive season, the new Celerio will receive major exterior and interior updates but will be powered by the same 1.0 liter engine seen on its current counterpart.

Coming back to discount offers, Maruti Suzuki Eeco is on offer at a cash discount of Rs.10,000, exchange bonus of Rs.20,000 and corporate discount of Rs.2,000. The company has been noting good sales for the Maruti Suzuki Eeco ever since the Omni was discontinued. This model has commanded a fifth position with 1,617 units sold in May 2020.

The WagonR petrol and CNG variants are also on discount through the month of June 2020 at Rs.10,000 cash discount, Rs.20,000 exchange bonus and Rs.2,000 corporate benefit. The WagonR electric is also poised for launch sometime in 2021. This all-electric model of the popular hatchback WagonR will be exclusively directed towards the taxi segment initially. Maruti S-Presso is also on offer with discounts of up to Rs 47,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and DZire petrol pre-facelift models are on discount with cash discount of Rs.20,000, exchange bonus of Rs.25,000 and corporate bonus of Rs.3,000 while the facelifted DZire comes in at a cash discount of Rs.15,000, exchange bonus of Rs.25,000 and corporate discount of Rs.3,000. For June 2020, the company is not offering any discount on either the Brezza or the Ertiga.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for exact amount of discount / benefit offered.