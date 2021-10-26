New Maruti Celerio Base Variant Spied – Interiors Revealed

While exteriors have undergone a major revamp, new-gen Celerio will be using the same engine as earlier

One of the popular entry-level hatchbacks, Maruti Suzuki Celerio will soon be launched in its next-gen avatar. Had it not been for the pandemic, new Celerio would have been launched much earlier. Some dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for a refundable amount of Rs 5k-11k. Updated Celerio will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago.

2021 Celerio base variant details

Ahead of its launch, new-gen Celerio base variant has been spotted. The colour appears to be Arctic White, which is already available with existing model. It is not certain if some new colour options will be introduced for 2021 Celerio.

To ensure the hatch has a completely new look and feel, most of the key features have been updated. Next-gen Celerio packs in updated front grille, headlamps, front bumper, and fog lamps. It gets chrome strip on the grille that seamlessly connects the headlamps.

Based on sightings of test mules, it appears that new-gen Celerio will be larger than the outgoing model. It will be based on 5th generation Heartect platform that is lighter, yet stronger. Heartect is already in use with other Maruti small cars such as Swift, WagonR and S-Presso.

With increased proportions, new Celerio appears to have larger window area. It has body coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals and a new set of sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, new Celerio gets updated taillights. Tailgate and other body panels at the rear have curvy edges for a more refined look and feel.

On the inside, base variant of new-gen Celerio is expected to get a new Bluetooth entertainment system. Top-spec variants of new Celerio are expected to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit appears to be the same as currently offered with WagonR. Dashboard and central console have also been updated. It is expected that next-gen Celerio will get updated seat upholstery and some new creature comforts.

Next-gen Celerio engine

New Celerio will continue using the same 998 cc engine as earlier. It is capable of generating 67 bhp of max power at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3500 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and auto gear shift (AGS).

Celerio is also offered with factory-fitted CNG kit. When powered by CNG, power and torque output is reduced to 58 bhp / 78 Nm. CNG variant is offered with only 5-speed manual transmission. Celerio CNG mileage is 30.47 km/kg, as compared to 21.63 kmpl available with petrol motor.

It is possible that a larger 1.2 litre petrol motor may be introduced as an option for new Celerio. This engine is already available with WagonR. It makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm and is mated to either manual or AGS transmission.

