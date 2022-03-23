New Maruti Celerio Spied Testing – Is It Flex Fuel Engine Option?

New Maruti Celerio was launched in Nov 2021 – A camouflaged version of the same has now been spied testing

With petrol prices on the rise, car manufacturers are on the lookout for alternative fuel options that deliver more cost effective personal travel. Not only does CNG offer more mileage, it is also cleaner for the environment. This is also the reason the Govt of India is pushing to increase CNG pumps across the country.

Currently, Maruti has the largest fleet of CNG cars on offer. Recently, their total CNG vehicle sales crossed the 10 lakh mark. Seeing the success of Maruti in the CNG segment, others have started to follow. Tata Motors recently launched CNG options of Tiago and Tigor. Next they have plans to launch CNG Nexon, CNG Punch, CNG Altroz.

Flex Fuel Cars India

Apart from CNG, the Govt of India is also pushing for flex fuel vehicles. Road Transport Minister of India, Nitin Gadkari has been quite vocal about flex fuel, and his plans to introduce the same across India. Just like CNG, flex fuel is also cleaner for the environment.

Flex fuel has been in use in many countries around the world. India is yet to have a flex fuel car. Upcoming Citroen C3 is believed to be the first car that will offer flex fuel engine in India. It is also likely that other manufacturers are also working on the flex fuel engine option.

Maruti Celerio Flex Fuel Spied?

New gen Maruti Celerio small car was launched back in Nov 2021. In Jan 2022, Maruti launched Celerio CNG. Despite the car being launched, a test mule of Celerio has been spied in Delhi NCR with red number plates. It is wearing a camo too. Could this be the Celerio flex fuel option or is it a durability test mule?

Interestingly, Celerio was also the first small car that got the small DDiS 125 diesel engine from Maruti. The 125 motor was discontinued a few years after launch as it did not get the intended result. Could Celerio become the first Maruti car to get flex fuel option?

Celerio 2022 Specs

Maruti Celerio is offered with a 1.0 liter petrol engine with MT as well as AMT option. It is priced from Rs 5.14 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh, ex-sh. The motor is rated to deliver 25.24 kmpl mileage. Power output is at 66 bhp while torque output is at 89 Nm.

New Celerio is underpinned by the Heartect platform which also serves the newer models from the automaker including the WagonR and S-Presso. It gets a new exterior design, a new dashboard design with a variety of components inherited from the existing crop of Maruti small cars. The higher variants are equipped with SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

