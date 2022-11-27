New Maruti EECO Updated Interiors Detailed – First Look Walkaround

Maruti Versa (Eeco’s Spiritual predecessor) couldn’t do well in sales, but Eeco clearly seems to have been having a dream run in terms of sales numbers

Maruti Eeco has consistently been one of the best sellers in the 4-wheeler vehicle segment. While it is categorized as a Van, it is used for both personal and professional requirements. Maruti claims that Eeco has a market share of ~93%, which reflects in its ~9,000 units a month sales figures as well.

To ensure that Eeco continues to lead its segment and meets upcoming governmental regulations like Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms, Maruti had recently brought in 2022 Eeco. Visually, there isn’t much which has changed with the model, however Maruti has given the Eeco a change of heart and brought in some additional safety features.

New Maruti EECO Updated – New Interiors

Talking about technical specs, 2022 Eeco measures 3,675 mm in length, 1,475mm in width and has a height of 1,825mm. Ambulance version however measures 1,930 mm in height. Under the hood, it gets a new K series 1.2 litre engine which has replaced the older G12B petrol motor. Overall, Maruti is offering 13 variants on the Eeco, which include 5-seater, 7-seater, Cargo, Tour and Ambulance body styles.

Max output with gasoline as fuel stands at 80.76 PS and 104.5 Nm of peak torque, while with CNG, it drops to 71.65 PS and 95 Nm of max torque. Fuel efficiency for Tour Variant is claimed at 20.2 km/l for Gasoline trim and 27.05 km/kg for CNG variant. For Passenger trim, the numbers drop a little to 19.7 km/l for petrol and 26.78 km/kg for CNG.

Maruti is now offering 11 Safety features on the Eeco, which helps it to meet current and some of the upcoming safety norms. These include Reverse Parking Sensors, Engine Immobilizer, Child Lock for Doors, Seat Belt Reminder, ABS with EBD and Dual Front Airbags. New features are detailed in the video shared by Automobile Repair and Knowledge.

While Creature comfort features isn’t Eeco’s forte, however with this update, Maruti has brought in new additions which help Eeco to become a little modern. To begin, Eeco now gets a new steering wheel and a digital instrument cluster. Both the units are actually shared with S-Presso and Celerio. Old sliding AC controls have also been replaced by new rotary units.

In terms of aesthetics, Maruti has introduced a new Metallic Brisk Blue exterior colour option, which replaces Cerulean Blue shade. Other colour options include Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Silver Grey, Metallic Glistening Grey and Solid white.

Pricing and Competition

The most affordable Tour V 5-Seater standard is priced at INR 5,10,200. The AC iteration of 5-seater Eeco costs INR 5,49,200. CNG trims start at INR 6,23,200 and go all the way up to INR 6,65,200 for Eeco Cargo AC CNG. Eeco Ambulance, with its complete ensemble costs INR 8,13,200.

While there is no direct competitor of Eeco, Maruti could have brought in Power Steering in select trims. However, as it is an undisputed king of the segment, we believe, with the addition of safety features and a new power plant, Maruti has future-proofed Eeco’s dominance in the segment for some upcoming quarters.