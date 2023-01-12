New Maruti FRONX Sub 4m SUV To Rival Venue, Sonet – All Details

Maruti Fronx compact sporty SUV is modern, and muscular for a bold and dynamic road presence

Along with the new Jimny 5 door, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has unveiled FRONX SUV. The new launch is designed to appeal to both new-age UV enthusiasts. And impassioned off-roaders. Fronx features high-end powertrain tech and draws on Suzuki’s SUV heritage. This new UV adds to Maruti Suzuki’s already growing line-up. The company has been fortifying its UV offerings to keep up with the growing trend of UVs in India.

No doubt, Fronx will boost sales and market share in an increasingly competitive space. With this new model, MSIL looks to attract new customers, retain existing ones and maintain their position as a leader in the Indian automotive industry. Fronx is the first sub 4m SUV from Nexa.

New Maruti FRONX SUV

New Fronx compact SUV (sporty) is developed in India for young aspirational car buyers. Conceptualized, designed, and developed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) it’s aimed at young trailblazers. FRONX pioneers a “Shape of New” design ideology for the brand. This builds on distinct design to make a bold statement. FRONX boasts a modern and sporty exterior design. The sporty compact UV’s aerodynamic silhouette and proud stance give it a commanding presence on the road.

Front and rear facia, roof rails and a wide bonnet are designed to give the car a distinct and powerful look. FRONX’s exterior design is a combination of SUV elements and sporty cues. Chiselled wheel arches, muscular fenders and side body cladding help to bring out the car’s sporty nature. It’s a modern design and feel with a balance of strength and elegance. Overall, FRONX is designed to make a bold statement, and be a striking presence on the road.

Maruti Fronx SUV interior and exterior design

Fronx embodies NEXA’s unique design language, ‘Crafted Futurism’. The front is characterized by the signature NEXWave grille, chrome garnish, and signature NEXTre crystal block DRLs. These design elements are intended to convey a sense of modernity and elegance.

At the rear of the vehicle, the sculpted upright profile is accentuated by wide sweeping LED Rear Combination Lamps that run across the width. It features precision cut alloy wheels with a dual-finish bold step type geometric design that complements the overall dynamic design. Alloy wheels are designed to provide a strong visual impact and to enhance the car’s sporty and dynamic character.

Interiors are designed to be youthful and modern, reflecting the stylish and premium design language of the exterior. And are based on NEXA’s core design philosophy of NEXperience, which emphasizes a sense of spaciousness and elegance. Interior design elements are intended to provide a dynamic and engaging driving experience.

FRONX features Black and Bordeaux contrasting colour scheme. And creates a sense of elegance with a premium feel. To further enhance the sporty and rugged image, it features special forged metal-like matte finish on the dashboard, highlighted by high-gloss silver inserts. Such inputs are intended to lend to a sense of strength and ruggedness which is consistent with SUV models.

Maruti Fronx engine/powertrain options

FRONX compact UV is offered with multiple advanced powertrain options to meet various customer needs. Performance enthusiasts can choose the all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine, which features Progressive Smart Hybrid technology for the first time.

This engine delivers more power and excitement. The Turbo Boosterjet engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, providing customers with a choice of driving experiences. The 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters allows for more control and sporty driving experience.

Customers can also choose the Advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, which offers Idle Start Stop technology and the choice of 5-speed manual and AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission options. This engine provides fuel efficiency and a smooth driving experience. Both engine options are designed to provide customers with a balance of power and fuel efficiency. An aspect that MSIL has long prided itself in.

Maruti Fronx compact UV infotainment system

FRONX compact SUV comes equipped with advanced tech and safety features to enhance drive experience. To make it more convenient, safe, and futuristic, the car is equipped with a range of connectivity features.

The Head-Up Display with turn-by-turn navigation and 360-degree camera provides the driver with important information and aids in better visibility. The car also comes with a wireless charger and a 22.86cm (9-inch) HD Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The infotainment system also boasts premium sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS”, which offers signature ambiences created to suit various moods. It also features the in-built next-gen telematics system Suzuki Connect, which enables customers to access 40+ intelligent connected car features such as Safety and Security, location and trips, Vehicle Information and Alerts, and other functionalities. The system helps customers to stay connected and informed.

FRONX compact SUV offers customers the ability to remotely access various functionalities through the all-new Suzuki Connect app on their smartphone, smartwatch, and Alexa Skill. This allows customers to control features such as AC operation, door lock, headlamp off, and many more.

Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform – safety features and colours

Built on Suzuki’s signature HEARTECT platform, it utilizes high-tensile and ultra-high-tensile steel to ensure a stronger body structure. And caters to making the car safe and reliable. Fronx is equipped with a range of high-end safety features, including 6 airbags (driver, co-driver, side, and curtain), 3-point ELR seatbelts, ESP with Hill Hold Assist and roll over mitigation, ABS with EBD and brake assist (BA), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others.

Equipped with all the necessary safety features provides a sense of security to the driver and passengers. Remote access feature, combined with the advanced safety features, makes the FRONX a car that provides convenience and peace of mind while on the road.

FRONX compact SUV will be offered in a range of exciting colours. Customers have the choice of 6 single-tone colour options. To further enhance the exterior design of the car, the FRONX is available in 3 trendy dual-tone colour options. With the variety of options, customers will be able to choose the colour that best suits their preference, personality and taste. Fronx bookings are now open at Nexa dealer and online. Maruti Fronx SUV launch will take place in a few months. Upon launch it will rival the likes of Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.