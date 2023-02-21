New Maruti SUV Based On Innova HyCross – XUV700 Rival (Render)

The 2.0L with strong hybrid variation will be carried over to Maruti branded Innova Hycross which can yield up to 21 km/l of economy

In the price bracket of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, there are many segments on offer – compact SUVs, sub 4m SUVs, small hatch, premium hatch, compact sedans, etc. In most of these, Marutis are a force to be reckoned with. The company has been trying to replicate this dominance into more premium products.

Recently launched Grand Vitara is the most expensive Maruti on sale currently, with top variant costing around Rs 25 lakhs on road. This car is doing well in sales, and has managed to enter the top 3 of the compact SUV segment. Later this year, Maruti will be launching an even more expensive car.

Maruti Innova HyCross Render

It will be a 7 seater SUV, based on the new Toyota Innova HyCross Hybrid. Just like Grand Vitara, this new Maruti premium SUV will also be manufactured by Toyota at their plant in Bidadi near Bangalore. Ahead of launch, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created digital renders of this upcoming Maruti SUV.

Earlier, both companies had deemed rebadging to be the best solution. That said, that strategy has evolved to re-profiling front fascia (seen with Baleno and Glanza) and next, extensive re-profiling to establish a slightly separate identity (seen with Grand Vitara and Hyryder). Same is likely to be the case for the Maruti Innova HyCross version.

Maruti branded Innova Hycross will come with a different front fascia, while side design would stay vastly untouched. It will get new alloys. Efforts could be made to make the Maruti Suzuki version slightly more bling with a generous dosage of chrome. At the same time, it will retain Innova Hycross’ aggressive and sporty character.

Specs & Features

Mechanically, Maruti’s version of Innova HyCross will remain unchanged. It will get the same 2.0L TNGA engine, capable of delivering 171 hp of max power and 205 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT gearbox. Strong Hybrid variants will be paired with Toyota’s 5th gen hybrid tech making 183.8 hp and 188 Nm from its engine and 206 Nm from its motor. This powertrain is mated to an e-drive with a sequential shift gearbox. Maruti enthusiasts will love the 21 km/l fuel efficiency figure.

Features like ADAS, a powered ottoman for 2nd row, a panoramic sunroof and a 10” infotainment system were unheard of in the Maruti Suzuki realm. With the upcoming Maruti Innova Hycross, the Indian auto giant will have a truly premium vehicle to offer its customers. Prices will be comparatively higher than Innova HyCross, which is priced in the region of Rs 18 lakh to Rs 29 lakh, ex-sh. It will rival the likes of XUV700, Safari, Hector Plus in this segment.

Demand for the Innova HyCross has been such that some hybrid variants now command a waiting period of more than a year. Similar demand one can expect for Maruti’s version. More details are likely to be revealed in the 2nd half of this year. In the first half, Maruti will be busy launching new Jimny and Fronx. Toyota will be launching their version of Fronx later this year as well. Will we also get a Toyota version of Jimny?

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.