New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Facelift Spied Undisguised – 6 Speed Auto

Changes in Ertiga facelift include an updated front fascia and a new 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission

It’s going to be a busy year for Maruti Suzuki with multiple updated products scheduled for launch in coming months. After launching Celerio CNG in January, the company is readying heavily updated Baleno, new-gen Brezza and facelift versions of Ertiga and XL6. Ertiga facelift is expected to be launched later this month.

Ertiga facelift key changes

Recent sightings reveal a new front grille, which appears similar to the one being used with updated Baleno. The new grille is compact and sportier, as compared to the relatively flat design of the grille used with current Ertiga. It can get more blacked-out bits, as compared to the existing chrome-studded grille. Latest spy shots of 2022 Ertiga are credited to automotive enthusiast Mohammed Afraz.

Most other styling bits are expected to be the same as current model. Ertiga has sleek projector headlamps, prominent fog lamp housing, sculpted bonnet and side panels, sporty alloy wheels, blacked-out B and C pillars, and 3D tail lamps with LEDs.

Ertiga is popular for its comfort, convenience and spacious interiors, which is why not many cosmetic changes have been introduced for the facelift model. Overall, the MPV has a sober design that doesn’t come across as an attention seeker. Colour options for Ertiga facelift are expected to be the same as current model.

On the inside too, there will be a limited number of changes in Ertiga facelift. It is possible that the MPV could get new upholstery. Most other features will be same as current model. Some key highlights on the inside include sculpted dashboard in wooden finish, chrome accents, and leather-wrapped flat bottom steering wheel. Below is a spy video of new Ertiga 2022, shared by Lakshya (True Car Advice).

Ertiga has 4.2-inch TFT multi-information colour display and a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. Other key features include support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB and AUX connectivity, steering mounted audio and calling controls, air-cooled twin cup holders, automatic climate control, electrically foldable ORVMs, power and tilt steering, and remote keyless entry.

Safety kit includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, hill hold, ESP and rear parking sensors and camera. It remains to be seen if Ertiga facelift gets some additional safety features.

Ertiga facelift engine and specs

Engine options for Ertiga facelift will be the same as current model. There’s the 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor and its hybrid version. Max power and torque output is 103 hp and 138 Nm. While the standard variant has 5-speed manual transmission, the hybrid variant is offered with 5-speed manual and 4-speed AT.

One key change in Ertiga facelift is that it will get a new 6-speed automatic gearbox instead of the current 4-speed unit. This is expected to offer multiple benefits including improved performance, reduced emissions and higher fuel efficiency. The new automatic gearbox will also help achieve compliance with upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE 2) norms.

As the new gearbox will be costlier, Ertiga facelift could be launched at a higher price point. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).