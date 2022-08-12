New Maruti Swift CNG Launch Price Rs 7.77 Lakh – 30.9 Km Mileage

Maruti Suzuki currently has the most extensive CNG portfolio and to further push the envelope, Swift has gotten it too

Maruti Swift CNG launch has been in the news for some time now. Since Dzire got CNG variants in March 2022, we have been speculating that Swift would get the same tech too. Because both Swift and Dzire have the same 1.2L K12 petrol engine and if Maruti has researched and developed S-CNG tech for one, the other is just as compatible too.

If you take a look at 10 most fuel-efficient cars on sale in India today, top five spots are taken up by CNG powertrains and the top four spots go to Maruti. CNG is also becoming more and more popular these days and is garnering a lot of demand. If you’re wondering why, buddy, look at the sky-rocketing fuel prices.

Maruti Swift CNG Launch Price

Maruti Swift CNG is identical to ICE-powered Swift in terms of design. It gets S-CNG branding, like other Maruti CNG cars. It is offered in two variants – VXI and ZXI. Price of Maruti Swift CNG VXI is Rs 7.77 lakh and that of Maruti Swift ZXI CNG is Rs 8.45 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Swift CNG variants cost Rs. 96,000 more than their petrol counterparts.

This move by the largest PV manufacturer in India seems to be in light of the launch of Tata’s I-CNG with Tiago and Tigor. These are stark rivals of Swift and Dzire respectively. So, S-CNG options on Swift and Dzire were kinda necessary too.

With CNG, we also get its associated drawbacks. First, performance will be reduced with CNG fuel. Swift makes around 77 PS and 98.5 Nm when run on CNG and with Petrol, it makes around 89 PS and 113 Nm of torque. The second most important drawback is in the boot space.

With the addition of a CNG tank in the boot, luggage space takes a hit drastically. So much so that boot space becomes practically unusable. Also, with CNG tank and around 10 kg of gas, weight also increases at the rear. Maruti uses slightly stiffer springs on S-CNG variants to counter this added weight.

Maruti Swift CNG Highlights

In terms of additions, Swift CNG gets an electronic switch besides headlight height adjust control that helps in switching between the two fuels. CNG-related info will be displayed on MID and it will get a separate ECU that controls engine parameters when CNG is selected. Just like Dzire CNG, Maruti Swift CNG is also offered in VXi and ZXi trims and with MT only.

Tata has been pushing its I-CNG tech too and recently offered CNG on Tigor XM variant. Can Tata CNG cars trump Maruti CNG and Hyundai CNG cars? Only time will tell. More CNG cars are likely to spawn from Maruti stables like Brezza CNG, Alto K10 CNG and from Tata, Altroz CNG.

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Brand Swift needs no introduction and the iconic sporty hatchback is now available with proven & tested company-fitted Maruti Suzuki S-CNG technology. After enthralling over 26 lakh Swift lovers with its performance, styling and road presence, Swift is now available with S-CNG to delight customers with its incredible fuel efficiency of 30.90 Km/kg. This will be the 9th model in our portfolio with CNG offering, strengthening our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment. Swift has carved a niche for itself in the hearts and minds of the customers, it has continuously evolved and has maintained its persona as the most successful hatchback in the Indian market. The Swift S-CNG is the right proposition for customers, looking for a peppy yet economical city drive.”

While 4th gen Swift is likely to be unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo, 3rd gen Swift continues to generate more sales with this CNG update. Factory-fitted CNG variants might be a little expensive when compared to aftermarket kits. But they bring peace of mind as there are fewer chances of errors. In terms of prices, Swift S-CNG variants cost Rs. 96,000 over ICE variants. If your commutes easily justify the added price and drawbacks of CNG, it is a brilliant choice.