New Maruti Swift CNG Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Maruti Swift CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 7.77 lakh, ex-sh

With the fuel pricing heading north everyday, there has been a consistent rise in demand for vehicles with alternate sources of fuel. CNG has come up as a well-accepted alternative and hence most OEMs have started to increase their focus on CNG compatible vehicles.

While Maruti already provides factory-fitted CNG options on vehicles like Celerio, S-Presso, Alto, Eeco, WagonR, Dzire and the Ertiga, they have now launched their 7th CNG car. And this is in the form of Swift CNG. It is priced from Rs 7.77 lakh for the VXI variant and goes till Rs 8.45 lakh for the ZXI variant. Prices are ex-sh.

2022 Maruti Swift CNG Walkaround

Just like other Maruti CNG variants, Swift too will be donning the S-CNG tag. It will have retuned suspension and brakes to handle the additional weight of the CNG tank. This will be a major benefit, when compared with getting an after-market CNG kit installed.

Additionally, Maruti will be offering Dual Interdependent ECUs which will make it easier to switch between CNG and petrol, a dedicated fuel gauge and a safety switch which cuts off the engine during CNG refilling process. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to sansCARi sumit.

As far as visual look is concerned, except a S-CNG badge on the rear, there is no major change. On the inside, it will also miss out on the Auto Start-Stop technology, which helps to save fuel in the standard Dzire and Swift.

Swift CNG Specs

New Maruti Swift CNG is powered by a 1.2 litre Naturally Aspirated petrol motor which would be able to dish out 81 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. With the fuel type getting switched to CNG, the numbers would fall down to 70 bhp and 95 Nm of max torque. It is actually the same petrol engine which was offered on multiple Maruti models, until the introduction of the new Dual Jet 1.2 litre petrol motor.

The new 1.2 litre engine dishes out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque on the standard Swift and Dzire. Transmission option is limited to a 5-speed manual gearbox and does not get the AMT option. Swift CNG mileage stands at 30.9 km / kg.

Increasing Competition in CNG Segment

Maruti isn’t the only OEM which offers CNG option on its models. Hyundai too has been active in the CNG segment and provides factory-fitted CNG options on vehicles like the Aura and the Grand i10 Nios. Tata Motors have CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor on offer. Other players like Honda and Kia are also planning to enter the CNG segment.

Maruti has plans to offer CNG options on its entire Arena range, which would include the immensely popular Brezza. With the launch of the S-CNG Brezza, Maruti would have the first mover advantage of offering a CNG compatible sub 4 metre compact SUV. Its only competition in the near future would be the Nexon CNG, which too is currently under testing phase.