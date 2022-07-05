New Maruti Vitara Hybrid SUV Debut On 20th July – Official

With Toyota HyRyder already unveiled, it is now time for Maruti to reveal their version

Toyota HyRyder made its global debut last week. While all details about the Creta rival are out, not a lot is known about its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. In fact, even the name of the model hasn’t been confirmed. However, new details suggest that Maruti might baptize the model as Vitara.

What is confirmed is the official debut date. Speaking to Times of India, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that they will unveil their new SUV on 20th July. This is their version of Creta rival SUV, which is based on Toyota HyRyder. It will share parts, engine specs as well as interiors with the HyRyder. Production will start in August.

Maruti Vitara SUV Name

Suzuki’s Indian operations and even its global teams haven’t shied away from resurrecting old monikers. We have seen that happening with the Baleno and XL7. Maruti might call its upcoming Creta-Seltos rival as the all new Vitara. The proposition makes sense as the recently launched sub 4m Brezza no longer use the Vitara tag and is only known as Brezza. With the Vitara tag going out of service, it opens up the opportunity for Maruti to use the name for its new model.

Also, we must recall, Maruti used to sell Grand Vitara in the country for a brief period of time, though the SUV never clocked considerable sales numbers. So, it is easy to conclude that the ‘Vitara’ brand has a strong connection with the SUV audience, something which the OEM will look forward to as well.

2022 Maruti Vitara Hybrid SUV Specs

Both Toyota HyRyder and Maruti Vitara will be powered by the same engine options. These are a mild hybrid 1.5 liter petrol and a strong hybrid 1.5 liter petrol option. The former is already on sale in cars like Brezza, Ertiga, etc while the latter is a new engine option for India. It delivers 103 PS and 135 Nm. This engine option will get FWD as well as AWD option. Manual and automatic transmission will be on offer.

It is a 1.5 liter petrol engine from Toyota, which is mated to a hybrid motor. This one delivers 114 PS power and 141 Nm of torque. Because this is a self charging hybrid system, mileage will be best in class. Expect the new Maruti Vitara to deliver about 25 kmpl fuel efficiency ARAI rating. This engine option will only be offered with FWD and automatic gearbox.

Both HyRyder and Vitara will not just service demand from Indian customers, but will also be used for exports. Maruti Vitara can potentially even replace the Vitara which is sold in European markets as it has started to show signs of ageing. Toyota too could plan to export its HyRyder and launch it in new markets. We have already seen multiple Suzuki products like the Baleno, XL6, Ciaz and Vitara Brezza being used by Toyota in international markets.

Competition

Competition for both Toyota HyRyder and Suzuki’s counterpart will be immense. Some of the prominent names will include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor. Lower-end trims of models like XUV700, Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass too will pose a challenge to the Japanese duo. Pricing for the models should start around the Rs 10 lakhs mark and might go all the way up-to INR 18 lakhs or so. Launch is expected to take place in Aug 2022. Bookings will officially open from 20th July 2022.