New Matter Electric Motorcycle Debuts – Made In Ahmedabad

Matter electric motorcycle bookings to be opened soon; to be manufactured in Ahmedabad

All new Matter Electric motorcycle has made its global debut today. It features a high energy density 5kWh power pack, aka, matterEnergy 1.0 is AIS 156 compliant. The integrated unit comprises the battery pack, BMS, DriveTrain Unit (DTU), power conversion modules, and other protection systems. The pack uses an Integrated Intelligent Thermal Management System (IITMS).

The geared electric motorbike comes with a patented active liquid cooling system. This cools the battery pack and motor, and power electronics. A HyperShift manual Gearbox is in use with the electric motor. The 10.5kW electric motor is paired with proprietary sequential manual transmission. Bookings will soon be open. And will be manufactured in Ahmedabad.

MatterCharge, standard and fast charging

MatterCharge, its onboard charger can be used with any 5 Amp plug. Apart from standard charging, one can switch to fast charging with a common connector. The on-board 1kW Intelligent Charger is offered as standard. Battery charging time is pegged at 5 hours. The charging structure features over charge protection.

Design aspects comprise a bi-functional LED projector headlamp, split LED tail lamps, body-integrated front turn signals, and an exposed spinner attached to the motor.

Convenience features include storage space with built-in lights and a smartphone charging port. The touch enabled 7-inch Instrument Cluster relies on 4G connectivity and Android software. Customers can glean a plethora of info from the instrument cluster, including speed, gear position, riding mode, navigation, media, call control and other smart features.

Seamless integration makes for access to controls. This includes remote lock/unlock, geofencing, live location tracking, and vehicle health monitoring. Customers can get data on ride statistics, charging status, push navigation, and more. Proximity based key fob makes for a passive keyless entry. One can lock/unlock the vehicle by approaching the vehicle.

Front and rear disc brake with ABS

Vehicle functionality has been tested in wide-ranging climatic conditions with an operating ambient temperature of -10 degrees to 55 degrees (C). Front and rear disc brakes with ABS are coupled with large tyres. This is intended for hard and safe braking owing to improved traction and road grip. A dual cradle frame is in use, and improves vehicle stability, riding dynamics, and cornering ability.

Founder and Group CEO, Mohal Lalbhai, said – “This is a huge milestone in the journey with Arun, Prasad, Saran, and the 300 innovators at Matter. With many firsts, I am proud to say that this motorbike will be leading us into the future that we all have dreamt about. Our vision has motivated us to challenge the status quo, remain persistent and resilient towards the goal, and walk a difficult path with agility. Today we accelerate India’s journey to electrification as India rides on motorbikes.”