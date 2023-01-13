New Matter Electric Motorcycles Debut At 2023 Auto Expo

Matter-bike, India’s first geared electric motorbike with a Hyper-shift gearbox and liquid-cooled EV powertrain

The EV industry has grown in recent years, but Matter opines it lacks variety and innovation catering to diverse segments. Matter aims to address this gap by focusing on innovations and disruptions in the e-motorbike category. This will come about through products that cater to diverse needs of riders, including entry-level, executive and premium segments. The manufacturer is developing products that are specifically tailored to the Indian market and make sustainable transportation accessible and convenient.

Matter electric motorcycles designed for India offer a sportbike riding experience. India’s first geared electric motorbike with a Hyper-shift gearbox and liquid-cooled EV powertrain. The bike features a bi-functional Class D LED projector headlamp, body-mounted front blinker lights, split-style LED tail lamps, and progressive rear blinkers. It also has a 7-inch touch screen with 4G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Android software for calls, music, navigation and advanced ride stats. The 5A charger allows for charging on the go.

Matter-bike 6 KWh variant, sportbike riding experience

Matter, a technology start-up, displayed next-generation EVs and concepts at the Auto Expo 2023. The company aims to fulfil the diverse needs of the emerging Indian youth by pushing India towards an all-electric future with disruptive technology, engineering, and design. Matter presents a range of innovative products and eco-system solutions to contribute to this goal.

Matter introduces the 6 KWh variant of the Matter-bike, India’s first geared electric motorbike. The bike is built on the innovative Matter-bike platform and offers an extended range with fast charging capabilities under 2 hours. This variant allows riders to travel further and charge faster, making it more convenient for daily commutes and longer trips.

Price and pre-order details for the newly launched bike will be announced soon for the Indian market. Given the scope of variants, customers can more efficient options within the Matter-bike line-up in the years to come. Matter is committed to making sustainable transportation accessible and convenient for the Indian market.

Matter Concept EXE and Concept UT

Aiming to lead the transition to EVs, Matter has been working on two tech concepts for the last year, Concept EXE and Concept UT, to change the mobility landscape in India. Concept EXE aims to amplify rider productivity.

And is based on aspirational future tech, set to transform the executive e-motorbike segment. It features swap technology for long-distance riding and a manual gearbox for rider control. Its progressive design and connectivity provides smart experiences, while being cost-effective to run and maintain.

Concept-UT is designed for individuals who carry goods on two-wheelers to fulfill services. It’s a solution tailored to their professional and personal needs, being futurist, safe, and comfortable. And is the coming together of form, function, and application and acts as a wage-winning tool.

It includes innovative swappable technology, connected features and cost economics. Concept-UT sets a new precedent for the transition to EVs for an important segment. Matter will continue to leverage this platform for diverse utility subsegments across India.

Matter HomeDock Inverter and Swap ME!

HomeDock Inverter is a smart home dock that uses a dual-purpose battery for mobility and domestic energy storage. It uses lithium-ion battery and battery swapping tech to power a two-wheeler and home inverter interchangeably. Smart connectivity features enable connected experiences via the smart home ecosystem and mobile connected features. Matter Energy and Luminous power have partnered to create and distribute HomeDock Inverter in India and abroad.

Matter’s Swap ME! is a battery swapping ecosystem that uses state-of-the-art technology for efficient service models, such as swap system, data integration, thermal management, predictive AI and a smart user interface. The ecosystem enables different service models catering to user demand.

The quick plug-and-play docks at Swap ME! stations allow for battery swaps in less than a minute. Tech caters to battery packs for two- and three-wheelers, allowing for on-the-go refills. And is supported by a smart GUI and mobile application providing information on SoC, SoH, SoP, Battery Temperature, Voltage, Amperage and Number of Cycles.