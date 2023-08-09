New Mercedes GLC Launch Price Rs 73.5 Lakh – Over 1,500 Bookings

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV boasts a hybrid setup with up to 15% carbon reduction and 15% gain in fuel efficiency

Mercedes has launched its newest product in India in the form of 2023 GLC SUV. It is priced from Rs 73.5 lakhs for the GLC300 petrol and Rs 74.5 lakh for the GLC220d diesel. All prices are ex-sh. The previous GLC was a huge hit in India as it became their best-seller in the country. With the new GLC, Mercedes can expect similar results. Bookings have already crossed 1,500 units for the new GLC in India.

For 2023, model year, GLC packs in iterative updates, while packing in the same luxury and flamboyant ethos as the model it replaces. There are five exterior colours and three interior trim options to choose from. Exteriors shades include Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Polar White and Obsidian Black. Interior colour options include Sienna Brown, Black, Macchiato Beige.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC – India’s favourite luxury SUV

For the 2023 GLC, Mercedes-Benz is introducing a sporty avant-garde design. Exterior design changes are subtle. There are new headlights and they now touch the new grille. Both front and rear bumpers feature a large chrome underguard and the new 5-spoke design alloy wheels radiate effective luxury. 3D tail lights along with rear bumpers get slight revision as well.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is now larger than before. It measures 4716 mm long (longer by 60mm) and has a 2888 mm long wheelbase (longer by 15mm). Added size translates to a larger boot. At 620L, storage capacity increased by 70L. The Aluminium-effect rubberized running boards aid in ingress and egress. We got to spend a day with the new Mercedes GLC in Hampi recently. Below is a short glimpse.

Interior changes are much more radical and feature the same dashboard design as C-Class, which drew inspiration from flagship S-Class. As opposed to its preceding model, 2023 GLC looks a lot more sophisticated and is a giant leap forward in luxury and opulence. The dashboard is fully digital, sporty and yet minimalistic.

The main infotainment screen is portrait-style and measures 11.9”. It is ultra high-res and runs Merc’s latest MBUX-NTG7 UI with OTA support and 3D maps. There is a 12.3” landscape instrument screen as well. There is a fingerprint scanner for driver profiles, turbine-style AC vents, Artico leather-clad dashboard, ambient lighting and more.

Other features include front seat ventilation and electrical adjustment, a panoramic sunroof, audio controls on steering wheel, wireless smartphone integration, air purifier, memory seats, rear sun-blinds, a 15-speaker 710W Burmester audio system and more.

48V Hybrid setup adds additional performance

The company is offering EASY-PACK tailgate and Boot Comfort Pack for electrically folding rear seats. Off-road Engineering Package enables transparent bonnet function with underfloor cameras, additional 20mm ground clearance with adaptive suspension, and more.

Safety net includes 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, TCS, ESP, blind spot assist, active lane keep assist, active brake assist, active parking assist, parking package with 360-degree camera, pre-safe, blind-spot assist, active high beam assist, attention assist and more.

There are two powertrains on offer with 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC and both of them feature a 48V mild hybrid setup for the first time. GLC 300 4MATIC gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine with 258 bhp and 400 Nm on tap, while GLC 220d 4MATIC gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine with 197 bhp and 440 Nm. Both powertrains come with an additional 23 bhp and 200 Nm electric motor that acts as an ISG.

Both GLC variants get Merc’s 4Matic AWD system and a 9G Tronic automatic transmission as standard. With this hybrid setup, Merc claims 14.72 km/l and 19.47 km/l fuel efficiency with petrol and diesel engines respectively. The onboard 48V Hybrid setup enabled the brand to increase fuel efficiency by 15% and 10% with petrol and diesel engines respectively and reduce 15% and 10% carbons with petrol and diesel engines respectively.