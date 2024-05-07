New MG Electric Hatchback Spied While Charging At A Hotel In Agra

Across international markets, MG Cloud EV is sold under the Wuling brand in Indonesia and as the Baojun Yunduo in China

Post the JV between MG Motor and JSW Group, the new entity has envisioned a major product onslaught for the Indian market. There are plans to launch new models every 3 to 6 months in India. Electric vehicles will be among the focus areas. One of the new upcoming products is the MG Cloud EV.

MG Cloud EV spied in India – Key features

With its curvy, aerodynamic profile, the MG Cloud EV is naturally pleasing to the eyes. Furthermore, the unique design appeals to folks who are looking for exclusivity. Some of the key highlights include polygonal headlamp housings with automatic LED lights, full-width LED light strip on top and an appealing mesh-type lower grille.

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Samarth Agarwal for the images. Side profile is distinguishable with blacked out B and C pillars, dual-tone rear view mirrors with integrated turn signals, unique 18″ Ferris-shaped alloy wheels and flushed door handles. At the rear, MG Cloud EV has eye-catching connected tail lamps, rear defogger and a powered tailgate.

Dimensionally, MG Cloud EV is 4,295 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,652 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. That’s slightly shorter than Ertiga’s 2,740 mm, but longer than Renault Triber’s 2,636 mm wheelbase. MG Cloud EV is underpinned by the E260 EV platform. There’s plenty of boot space (606 litres with Wuling Cloud EV), which can be further increased with the rear seats folded.

MG Cloud EV – Interiors

With intelligently designed interior spaces, MG Cloud EV offers ample legroom and headroom for all passengers. While the equipment list can vary from country to country, one can expect the India-spec model to offer a comprehensive range of comfort and convenience features.

Some of the key highlights include soft touch interiors and ergonomic synthetic leather seats. There’s sofa mode with a 135° backseat recline, a large 15.6 TFT infotainment system and a fully digital instrument console.

Other key features include rear AC vents, 360° surround-view camera system, digital AC with PM 2.5 filter, power windows and steering-mounted controls. There’s a wireless charger, keyless entry and smart start system and USB ports. A cocooned drive experience is guaranteed with a comprehensive range of safety features including ADAS. Users also have access to a wide range of connectivity features.

MG Cloud EV – Range, performance

Across international markets, MG Cloud EV is offered with two powertrain options. The one equipped with a 37.9 kWh battery pack has a range of 360 km. The higher-spec variant has a 50.6 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 460 km. MG could offer both options in India to target a larger segment of users.

Upcoming MG Cloud EV will be using lithium iron phosphate batteries that will supply power to a permanent magnet synchronous motor. The EV will be available in front wheel drive format. MG Cloud EV could be launched later this year or sometime next year. It is expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh.