New MG Hector Facelift Front Leaks – First Undisguised Photo

2023 Hector Facelift will have updated exteriors, spruced-up interiors, new tech features and ADAS as well – Launch on 5th Jan 2023

MG Motor’s primary volume generator in Indian market, Hector SUV will soon receive its facelift version. This will be the second update for Hector that was launched here in 2019. Extended equipment list, especially features like 14-inch touchscreen and ADAS will allow for improved competencies against the likes of XUV700, Harrier and Alcazar.

As the updates will push up prices of Hector, MG will continue to sell the 2021 model alongside the facelift version. A decision to discontinue the older model could be taken later based on demand. This approach has already been deployed by other carmakers such as Mahindra and Honda. It will help MG to target a broader segment of potential customers with varying budgets.

2023 Hector facelift – what’s new

One of the key updates for 2023 Hector facelift will be a prominent diamond mesh grille, replacing the current trapezoidal studded grille. Hector already has a dominating street presence, something that will be further amplified with this new premium, royal-looking grille.

Top-mounted LED DRLs seem unchanged, whereas headlamps and front bumper have been slightly repositioned. There aren’t any major tweaks to the side and rear profile. Interiors get a major upgrade with a refreshed, dual-layer dashboard. Cockpit area looks absolutely stunning, especially with mood lights and the large, vertically positioned 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

In its current form, Hector comes with a 10.4 inch touchscreen. Other updates include curvy, D-shaped AC vents that complement the groovy interiors. Liberal use of chrome and piano black further enhance overall look and feel. Based on the specific variant, upholstery will also be updated.

It is likely that some new features will be added to MG’s i-Smart connectivity platform. For example, there could be support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Voice commands and Hinglish commands could be extended. As of now, Hector has more than 100 voice commands and over 35 Hinglish commands. Another desirable feature in a multilingual country like India is voice support for regional languages. Hyundai currently has this feature on its BlueLink connectivity platform.

2023 Hector facelift ADAS

With focus on improved safety, 2023 Hector facelift is expected to get ADAS features. The range could be similar to Astor that has blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, rear drive assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, intelligent headlamp control and speed assist system.

Engine options will be same as earlier, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol and its hybrid version and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. The petrol unit makes 143 PS / 250 Nm and is mated to either 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The petrol hybrid unit gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel motor makes 170 PS / 350 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. There were reports that MG may introduce an automatic option with the diesel motor, but MG has confirmed there are no plans to launch diesel AT Hector. New Hector launch on 5th Jan 2023.

Source