New MG Hector Plus 7 Seater To Be Offered In Super And Sharp Trims

MG Motor India is all set to launch a few new variants of the Hector and Hector Plus in early 2021

Launched last year, MG Hector Plus is a longer variant of the Hector, which gets an additional 3rd row of seating to accommodate 6. Now, MG Motor India has confirmed that they will launch a 7 seater variant of the Hector Plus next month.

Unlike the Hector Plus 6 seater, which was initially launched in 4 variants of Style, Super, Smart and Sharp; Hector Plus 7 seater will only be launched in 2 variants of Super and Sharp. It is to be noted that a few months after the launch of Hector Plus, Style variant was discontinued. This means that the current Hector Plus is only offered in Super, Smart and Sharp.

Features

Features lis on offer with the Hector Plus 7 seater will remain same as the one already on offer with the 6 seater variant. The only difference between these two models will be that the 7-seater Hector Plus gets a bench type seating instead of captain seats in the second row.

This new bench type seating could pose some difficulty to ingress and egress to the third row. It might also get a new interior colour theme, to differentiate it with its 6 seater sibling.

Powertrain

Under the hood, it is expected that the current set of engines, a 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor and a Fiat sourced 2 litre turbo diesel engine will continue with no change in configurations. Transmission options currently include 6-speed MTs as standard and a 6-speed DCT option with the petrol motor. No change is expected in the entire powertrain offering.

The seven-seat Hector Plus will further help MG attract more buyers especially since this segment is expecting a few new launches with the next gen Mahindra XUV500, Tata Gravitas and 2021 Hyundai Creta 7-seater. It will also rival the newly launched Toyota Innova Crysta.

Hector Facelift, Savvy Trim

In addition to the Hector Plus 7 seater, MG Motor India is also working on launching the Hector 5 seater facelift. Just a few days back, it was spied undisguised during its TVC shoot. It is seen with revised front design, larger 18 inch alloys with dual tone finish. Interiors also are revised with new colour fabric and ambient light.

Hector facelift will be offered in a new top of the line variant called Savvy. As of now, Gloster is the only MG car in India to offer the Savvy trim. Just like Gloster, Hector will also get ADAS autonomous features, 4×4 drive system, in the upcoming Savvy trim. It is likely that the facelifted Hector be only offered in the Savvy trim, while the remaining Hector variants continue in the current format.

