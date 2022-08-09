New MG7 Sedan Debuts – First Under The Black Label Series

MG7 to be introduced as a MG Black Label Series flagship sedan for China; plug-in hybrid variants expected in 2023

The MG7 moniker looks set for a comeback. A second coming as a flagship high-end sedan. Set to debut in China on August 17, 2022, the sedan builds on the focused on premium styling and features. With MG focused on the international market, the company is exploring avenues in ICE and electric segments.

Furthermore, it’s car and concept reveals for now are being designed for dedicated overseas markets rather than opt for a global launch for all markets simultaneously.

New MG7 Sedan

The new large-ish sedan is announced for MG’s Chinese product line-up. And for now, the stylish sedan isn’t headed to Australia or Europe. Instead, it’s the MG4 also known as Mulan that’ll be launched in Europe. True to European 4-door big and sleek sedans, MG7 would be a big car, bigger than MG6 which measures in at 4.7 metres. In fact, it would measure up closer to the Toyota Camry, which stands at a length of 4.9 metres.

Not much info is available in the way of details, media reports do suggest MG7 will be 4,884 mm in length. While it is shorter than segment offerings from the German trio, MG7 will obviously also have a much more user-friendly ticket price. A turbocharged 2.0 litre engine is expected at launch, plug-in hybrid options are expected for launch in 2023.

Car News China reports the 405 VTGI Trophy variant returns 254 hp (189 kW/257 PS), and 405 Nm of torque. The 2.0 L engine in use is mated to 9-speed ZF AT. The 300 VTGI variant gets power from the 1.5L turbocharged engine seen in the MG6. This will return 183 hp (136 kW/185 PS) of power, and 300 Nm of torque, mated to 7-speed DCT AT.

While a market exists for full-size sedans, current goals of future emission norms dictate which cars are a fit for which market. And with MG gearing up as an electric brand for Europe, it’s unlikely MG7 heads there. In India, MG has marketed itself successfully as a manufacturer that offers a range of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.

MG Black Label Series for enhanced luxury and sportiness

MG7 brings with it many firsts for the manufacturer. It is the longest/largest sedan that’s being introduced as a part of MG Black Label Series. The new series caters to high end cars that exude sportiness and luxury. As the name suggests, the series will dwell on black trims and badges. Studio photos made available as part of the reveal highlight a sleek sedan that sits low.

This is accentuated with a long bonnet, and a large front grille. The rear light element stretches across the entire length. Another noticeable inclusion are the 4 exhaust pipes. The matte grey wheels could be 19 or 20 inch offerings.